Kill Devil Hills events coming soon

(KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC) Kill Devil Hills has a full slate of live events coming up.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kill Devil Hills:

Le Vian Trunk Show Kill Devil Hills, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 1732 N Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills, NC

Join us as we unveil our latest collections for this fall, featuring Sunny Yellow Diamonds®, Museum Collection, Peacock Aquaprase™; Precious Gem Sapphires, Le Vian Platinum Collection™ pieces and...

Movie on the Green- Jaws Kitty Hawk, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 AM

When the sun goes down the silver screen comes to life! Saturday, October 9, we will be playing The one and only…. Jaws! Bring the family, lawn chairs, a blanket, and snacks to enjoy this free...

2nd Annual Fall Art Walk! Kill Devil Hills, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1000 Colington Dr, Kill Devil Hills, NC

Come out and visit the OBX SPCA at the 2nd Annual Fall Art Walk!! The event will go from 11-3 pm and we will have brilliant available dogs for adoption from 11-1 PM! Local Artists, musicians and...

Halloween Golf Night! Kill Devil Hills, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 3300 N Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills, NC

Paradise Fun Park would like to welcome everyone on Halloween day to come and dress up and play! Adults and kids! Golf will be 50 percent off all day long! We will also be doing all day trick or...

General Admission Kill Devil Hills, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ride the wave of this selfie craze and enjoy 1 hour of unlimited photos in our selfie studio. Fun for all ages; kids under 3 get in free.