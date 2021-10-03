CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kill Devil Hills, NC

Kill Devil Hills events coming soon

 6 days ago

(KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC) Kill Devil Hills has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kill Devil Hills:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x9HGy_0cFqo6jl00

Le Vian Trunk Show

Kill Devil Hills, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 1732 N Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills, NC

Join us as we unveil our latest collections for this fall, featuring Sunny Yellow Diamonds®, Museum Collection, Peacock Aquaprase™; Precious Gem Sapphires, Le Vian Platinum Collection™ pieces and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oYDK4_0cFqo6jl00

Movie on the Green- Jaws

Kitty Hawk, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 AM

When the sun goes down the silver screen comes to life! Saturday, October 9, we will be playing The one and only…. Jaws! Bring the family, lawn chairs, a blanket, and snacks to enjoy this free...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UklS8_0cFqo6jl00

2nd Annual Fall Art Walk!

Kill Devil Hills, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1000 Colington Dr, Kill Devil Hills, NC

Come out and visit the OBX SPCA at the 2nd Annual Fall Art Walk!! The event will go from 11-3 pm and we will have brilliant available dogs for adoption from 11-1 PM! Local Artists, musicians and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k1RqB_0cFqo6jl00

Halloween Golf Night!

Kill Devil Hills, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 3300 N Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills, NC

Paradise Fun Park would like to welcome everyone on Halloween day to come and dress up and play! Adults and kids! Golf will be 50 percent off all day long! We will also be doing all day trick or...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eePlc_0cFqo6jl00

General Admission

Kill Devil Hills, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ride the wave of this selfie craze and enjoy 1 hour of unlimited photos in our selfie studio. Fun for all ages; kids under 3 get in free.

Kill Devil Hills Dispatch

Kill Devil Hills Dispatch

Kill Devil Hills, NC
53
Followers
262
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kill Devil Hills Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

