CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kershaw, SC

Kershaw events coming up

Kershaw Daily
Kershaw Daily
 6 days ago

(KERSHAW, SC) Kershaw has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kershaw:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dn9zH_0cFqo5r200

Buford Varsity Football @ Andrew Jackson

Kershaw, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 6925 Kershaw Camden Hwy, Kershaw, SC

The Andrew Jackson (Kershaw, SC) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Buford (Lancaster, SC) on Friday, October 29 @ 7:30p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iui6G_0cFqo5r200

Turn One Track Day

Kershaw, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3662 Kershaw Hwy, Kershaw, SC

Turn One Track Days provide opportunities for the novice all the way through the seasoned racers to experience Carolina Motorsports Park. Groups offered: HPDE, SOLO, SUPER-SOLO To Register: Click...

Learn More

Atlanta Driving Society @ Carolina Motorsports Park

Kershaw, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: 3662 Kershaw Hwy, Kershaw, SC

Only 4 weeks left until we are at CMP. Don't miss out on small run groups and LOTS of seat time! We will be testing a new format at this event! Novice Instructed and Solo will be combined...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sJA2z_0cFqo5r200

York Prep Girls Varsity Volleyball @ North Central

Kershaw, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3000 Lockhart Rd, Kershaw, SC

The North Central (Kershaw, SC) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. York Prep (Rock Hill, SC) on Thursday, October 7 @ 6p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3swQSX_0cFqo5r200

Military & Veteran Pit Crew Experience in Kershaw, SC.

Kershaw, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 3662 Kershaw Highway, Kershaw, SC 29067

Using motorsports to empower Active, Guard, Reserve, veterans with service-connected injuries, and Gold Star families.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kershaw, SC
City
Rock Hill, SC
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Jackson
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Kershaw Daily

Kershaw Daily

Kershaw, SC
52
Followers
195
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kershaw Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy