Kershaw events coming up
(KERSHAW, SC) Kershaw has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kershaw:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Address: 6925 Kershaw Camden Hwy, Kershaw, SC
The Andrew Jackson (Kershaw, SC) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Buford (Lancaster, SC) on Friday, October 29 @ 7:30p.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 3662 Kershaw Hwy, Kershaw, SC
Turn One Track Days provide opportunities for the novice all the way through the seasoned racers to experience Carolina Motorsports Park. Groups offered: HPDE, SOLO, SUPER-SOLO To Register: Click...
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 AM
Address: 3662 Kershaw Hwy, Kershaw, SC
Only 4 weeks left until we are at CMP. Don't miss out on small run groups and LOTS of seat time! We will be testing a new format at this event! Novice Instructed and Solo will be combined...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 3000 Lockhart Rd, Kershaw, SC
The North Central (Kershaw, SC) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. York Prep (Rock Hill, SC) on Thursday, October 7 @ 6p.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM
Address: 3662 Kershaw Highway, Kershaw, SC 29067
Using motorsports to empower Active, Guard, Reserve, veterans with service-connected injuries, and Gold Star families.
Comments / 0