Kershaw events coming up

(KERSHAW, SC) Kershaw has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kershaw:

Buford Varsity Football @ Andrew Jackson Kershaw, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 6925 Kershaw Camden Hwy, Kershaw, SC

The Andrew Jackson (Kershaw, SC) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Buford (Lancaster, SC) on Friday, October 29 @ 7:30p.

Turn One Track Day Kershaw, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3662 Kershaw Hwy, Kershaw, SC

Turn One Track Days provide opportunities for the novice all the way through the seasoned racers to experience Carolina Motorsports Park. Groups offered: HPDE, SOLO, SUPER-SOLO To Register: Click...

Atlanta Driving Society @ Carolina Motorsports Park Kershaw, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: 3662 Kershaw Hwy, Kershaw, SC

Only 4 weeks left until we are at CMP. Don't miss out on small run groups and LOTS of seat time! We will be testing a new format at this event! Novice Instructed and Solo will be combined...

York Prep Girls Varsity Volleyball @ North Central Kershaw, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3000 Lockhart Rd, Kershaw, SC

The North Central (Kershaw, SC) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. York Prep (Rock Hill, SC) on Thursday, October 7 @ 6p.

Military & Veteran Pit Crew Experience in Kershaw, SC. Kershaw, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 3662 Kershaw Highway, Kershaw, SC 29067

Using motorsports to empower Active, Guard, Reserve, veterans with service-connected injuries, and Gold Star families.