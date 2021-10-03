CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearsall, TX

Pearsall calendar: What's coming up

 6 days ago

(PEARSALL, TX) Live events are lining up on the Pearsall calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pearsall:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K7FsC_0cFqo4yJ00

Holiday Vendor Blender

Hondo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 877 Co Rd 540, Hondo, TX

Explore all upcoming blender events in Hondo, Texas, find information & tickets for upcoming blender events happening in Hondo, Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31dHKo_0cFqo4yJ00

IPRC - October Precision Rifle Club Match

Pearsall, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2140 FM1582, Pearsall, TX

It will consist of at least 7 stages of fire. Targets may range in distance from 200-1245 yards. Lunch will be served for all preregistered competitors. PAID DAY OF MATCH: Match fee = $50 - 7...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F49BH_0cFqo4yJ00

Fall Homeschool Field Trip!

Devine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 944 FM 2200, Devine, TX

October 7, 2021 is the day! Mark your calendars for a day of fun and farm-style learning with plenty of space to play and spread out! You can arrive anytime after 9am; however, the field trip...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c1Vkl_0cFqo4yJ00

St Andrew October Fest 2021

Lytle, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 14831 Main St, Lytle, TX

Save the Date for October Fest Our Headliner is Kevin Fowler, also joining is David Lee Garza and Gabe Garcia This is not a free event. More information to come

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fKUUA_0cFqo4yJ00

Run For Karina

Pearsall, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 607 E Alabama St, Pearsall, TX

This 2nd Annual 5k is in memory of Karina De La Rosa. Our goal is to raise money for scholarship funds to go to high school graduates and/or students currently attending college.

The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
