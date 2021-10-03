Tallulah calendar: Coming events
(TALLULAH, LA) Tallulah is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Tallulah area:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 3527 Manor Dr A, Vicksburg, MS
Ladies, gather with us as we have a night of refreshing with worship and the Word. There will be a time of worship, message, and followed by fellowship. You are not going to want to miss this. If...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 4116 Washington St, Vicksburg, MS
Ticket listings for Bag of Donuts at Ameristar Casino - Vicksburg MS in Vicksburg, MS on 10/23/2021
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 404 N Cedar St, Tallulah, LA
Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June - DecemberTuesday and Thursday, 6am - 5pmSaturdays: 8:00 am - 12:00 pmLocation: 404 North Cedar Street, Highway 65
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM
Address: 610 Grove St, Vicksburg, MS
Vicksburg is packed with haunted happenings each October every year, from frightening to family-friendly. Celebrate the spookiest time of year with nighttime parades, haunted houses, spooky...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: I-20, Vicksburg, MS
Living Independence for Everyone (L.I.F.E.) is excited to invite you to take part in our upcoming annual 2021 Bridging-the-Gap 5K Walk/Run/Stroll or Roll-a-Thon. This year we will be hosting our...
Comments / 0