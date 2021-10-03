CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tallulah, LA

Tallulah calendar: Coming events

Tallulah Journal
Tallulah Journal
 6 days ago

(TALLULAH, LA) Tallulah is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tallulah area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mjY3y_0cFqo35a00

Women Night of Refreshing

Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3527 Manor Dr A, Vicksburg, MS

Ladies, gather with us as we have a night of refreshing with worship and the Word. There will be a time of worship, message, and followed by fellowship. You are not going to want to miss this. If...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16BmPm_0cFqo35a00

Bag of Donuts

Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 4116 Washington St, Vicksburg, MS

Ticket listings for Bag of Donuts at Ameristar Casino - Vicksburg MS in Vicksburg, MS on 10/23/2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HDwk0_0cFqo35a00

Tallulah Farmers Market

Tallulah, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 404 N Cedar St, Tallulah, LA

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June - DecemberTuesday and Thursday, 6am - 5pmSaturdays: 8:00 am - 12:00 pmLocation: 404 North Cedar Street, Highway 65

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dRAJj_0cFqo35a00

Repeat Offender at Biscuit Company

Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 610 Grove St, Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg is packed with haunted happenings each October every year, from frightening to family-friendly. Celebrate the spookiest time of year with nighttime parades, haunted houses, spooky...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v0Ubf_0cFqo35a00

2021 Bridging-the-Gap HYBRID Style

Vicksburg, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: I-20, Vicksburg, MS

Living Independence for Everyone (L.I.F.E.) is excited to invite you to take part in our upcoming annual 2021 Bridging-the-Gap 5K Walk/Run/Stroll or Roll-a-Thon. This year we will be hosting our...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallulah, LA
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Sun, LA
Vicksburg, MS
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Vicksburg, MS
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Oct 10#Ms Ticket
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Tallulah Journal

Tallulah Journal

Tallulah, LA
44
Followers
235
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tallulah Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy