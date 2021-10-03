CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, AL

Coming soon: Hamilton events

 6 days ago

(HAMILTON, AL) Hamilton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hamilton:

Haleyville Farmers Market

Haleyville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2001 21st St, Haleyville, AL

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: June 1 - October, 2021 Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 6:00am - 12:00pm Location:Rocky Ravine Park, Haleyville,

Sulligent Community Church

Sulligent, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Sulligent Community Church is on Facebook. To connect with Sulligent Community Church, join Facebook today.

Ignite the Fight 5K

Fulton, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

The Ignite the Fight 5K is on Tuesday October 26, 2021.

FALL REVIVAL

Beaverton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 35185 Co Rd 49, Beaverton, AL

4 nights for setting aside the cares of this world to refresh and renew our relationship with our Creator and Heavenly Father. Sunday Service starts at 5:00 pm Monday - Wednesday services starts...

The Scarlet Letter

Winfield, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

This classic piece of literature takes place in Puritan Massachusetts. -After having an affair with Rev. Dimmesdale and giving birth to his daughter, Hester Prynne is forced to wear a scarlet...

ABOUT

With Hamilton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

