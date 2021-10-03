Coming soon: Hamilton events

(HAMILTON, AL) Hamilton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hamilton:

Haleyville Farmers Market Haleyville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2001 21st St, Haleyville, AL

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: June 1 - October, 2021 Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 6:00am - 12:00pm Location:Rocky Ravine Park, Haleyville,

Sulligent Community Church Sulligent, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Sulligent Community Church is on Facebook. To connect with Sulligent Community Church, join Facebook today.

Ignite the Fight 5K Fulton, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

The Ignite the Fight 5K is on Tuesday October 26, 2021.

FALL REVIVAL Beaverton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 35185 Co Rd 49, Beaverton, AL

4 nights for setting aside the cares of this world to refresh and renew our relationship with our Creator and Heavenly Father. Sunday Service starts at 5:00 pm Monday - Wednesday services starts...

The Scarlet Letter Winfield, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

This classic piece of literature takes place in Puritan Massachusetts. -After having an affair with Rev. Dimmesdale and giving birth to his daughter, Hester Prynne is forced to wear a scarlet...