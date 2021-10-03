CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina, NY

What’s up Medina: Local events calendar

Medina Updates
Medina Updates
 6 days ago

(MEDINA, NY) Medina is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Medina:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c0BOy_0cFqo1K800

Weekly Meeting

Medina, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 10994 Telegraph Rd, Medina, NY

The Rotary Club of Medina meets on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month at noon. Guests are welcome!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34qA2C_0cFqo1K800

Medina Railroad Museum Train Excursions

Medina, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 530 West Ave, Medina, NY

Pre-Reserve a seat aboard our Vintage Rail Cars and enjoy a 2 hour round trip from the Medina Railroad Museum to Lockport along the historic Erie Canal while you enjoy relaxing music and seeing...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YCzIS_0cFqo1K800

Canal Village Farmers' Market

Medina, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 127 W Center St, Medina, NY

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cxbqz_0cFqo1K800

Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Medina (Orleans County)

Medina, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

2021 Walk to End Alzheimer\'s - Orleans County, NY Saturday, October 9, 2021 Event Information Schedule of Events: 9:00 AM Registration - 10:00 AM Opening Ceremony - 10:10 Walk Begins Add to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZUmS3_0cFqo1K800

Pumpkin Painting

Medina, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 620 West Ave, Medina, NY

Ages 5+ Come to the library and turn a pumpkin into your favorite book character. This is a free program, but registration is required. Please call 798-3430 or sign-up online at leewhedon.org

