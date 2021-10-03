CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pagosa Springs, CO

Live events on the horizon in Pagosa Springs

Pagosa Springs News Alert
Pagosa Springs News Alert
 6 days ago

(PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO) Live events are lining up on the Pagosa Springs calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pagosa Springs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3deIvA_0cFqo0RP00

Gamer Club

Bayfield, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 395 Bayfield Center Dr, Bayfield, CO

Come and celebrate all forms of gaming! Table-top gaming, console video games, Roblox, Minecraft, Pokémon Go, and even virtual reality! Computers are provided, but gamers can bring their own...

Learn More

Yoga Flow

Bayfield, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 395 Bayfield Center Dr, Bayfield, CO

This class lets us move dynamically from one posture to another. We create awareness and harmony between the mind and body that allows us to remove stress and anxiety. We use our breath to move...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qIOJU_0cFqo0RP00

Metalween

Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Dulce Rock Entertainment and Nzhogo Promotions present MetalWeen Feat. When Darkness Falls (Colorado) Project Bc Eye Skinwalker Dmt fetus Mommy Milkers And More..! Live Oct 30th Pagosa Town Park

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QxL62_0cFqo0RP00

Deadroom Comedy & Open Mic Night at SOCO

Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 651 West U.S. Highway 160, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Join us for a night of comedy, with Betsy Schur presiding over her DEADROOM comics plus SOCO's first ever comedy open mic!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10NTyJ_0cFqo0RP00

Oktoberfest - Pagosa Springs 2021

Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Hermosa St, Pagosa Springs, CO

Celebrate Oktoberfest in Pagosa Springs on Sat, Oct.16th - Town Park. Live Music, Food, Beer and a Great Time! Family Friendly About this event Celebrate Oktoberfest in Pagosa Springs on Saturday...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pagosa Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Pagosa Springs, CO
Government
City
Bayfield, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Bayfield, CO
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Minecraft#Pok Mon Go#Dulce Rock Entertainment#Nzhogo Promotions#Metalween Feat#Bc Eye Skinwalker Dmt#Deadroom#Soco#Co Celebrate Oktoberfest
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Pagosa Springs News Alert

Pagosa Springs News Alert

Pagosa Springs, CO
32
Followers
263
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pagosa Springs News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy