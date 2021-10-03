Live events on the horizon in Pagosa Springs

(PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO) Live events are lining up on the Pagosa Springs calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pagosa Springs:

Gamer Club Bayfield, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 395 Bayfield Center Dr, Bayfield, CO

Come and celebrate all forms of gaming! Table-top gaming, console video games, Roblox, Minecraft, Pokémon Go, and even virtual reality! Computers are provided, but gamers can bring their own...

Yoga Flow Bayfield, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 395 Bayfield Center Dr, Bayfield, CO

This class lets us move dynamically from one posture to another. We create awareness and harmony between the mind and body that allows us to remove stress and anxiety. We use our breath to move...

Metalween Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Dulce Rock Entertainment and Nzhogo Promotions present MetalWeen Feat. When Darkness Falls (Colorado) Project Bc Eye Skinwalker Dmt fetus Mommy Milkers And More..! Live Oct 30th Pagosa Town Park

Deadroom Comedy & Open Mic Night at SOCO Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 651 West U.S. Highway 160, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Join us for a night of comedy, with Betsy Schur presiding over her DEADROOM comics plus SOCO's first ever comedy open mic!

Oktoberfest - Pagosa Springs 2021 Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Hermosa St, Pagosa Springs, CO

Celebrate Oktoberfest in Pagosa Springs on Sat, Oct.16th - Town Park. Live Music, Food, Beer and a Great Time! Family Friendly About this event Celebrate Oktoberfest in Pagosa Springs on Saturday...