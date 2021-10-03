Ione calendar: Events coming up

(IONE, CA) Live events are coming to Ione.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ione:

The Boxhorns at Hotel Sutter Sutter Creek, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 53 Main St, Sutter Creek, CA

NADD/AKC Dock Diving Event Ione, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 6355 CA-104, Ione, CA

This event will be our year end celebration and all jumps in this event will be in NADD 2022 season. We will have fun and celebrate all our 2021 season accomplishments

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing Ione, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Irving, TX 95640

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

Ione Weeknight Ione, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Contact NameAlison LaFayne Email & Phonejbouldinwest@gmail.com (916)215-0808 Race Name & LocationIone Weeknight WCBRA Races $400 Added Race DateApril 20th Primary Sanction/Co SanctionsWCBRA...

Amador Farmers Market - Sutter Creek Sutter Creek, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: May 15 - October 16, 2021Saturday, 9AM - 12PM Location: Main Street Plaza