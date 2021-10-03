CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ione, CA

Ione calendar: Events coming up

Ione Times
Ione Times
 6 days ago

(IONE, CA) Live events are coming to Ione.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ione:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XFcvJ_0cFqnznK00

The Boxhorns at Hotel Sutter

Sutter Creek, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 53 Main St, Sutter Creek, CA

The Boxhorns at Hotel Sutter at Hotel Sutter, 53 Main St, Sutter Creek, CA 95685 (2092670242), Sutter Creek, United States on Sat Oct 09 2021 at 06:00 pm to 08:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KnTAA_0cFqnznK00

NADD/AKC Dock Diving Event

Ione, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 6355 CA-104, Ione, CA

This event will be our year end celebration and all jumps in this event will be in NADD 2022 season. We will have fun and celebrate all our 2021 season accomplishments

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yxyTZ_0cFqnznK00

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing

Ione, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Irving, TX 95640

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tj1Mj_0cFqnznK00

Ione Weeknight

Ione, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Contact NameAlison LaFayne Email & Phonejbouldinwest@gmail.com (916)215-0808 Race Name & LocationIone Weeknight WCBRA Races $400 Added Race DateApril 20th Primary Sanction/Co SanctionsWCBRA...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OuZXr_0cFqnznK00

Amador Farmers Market - Sutter Creek

Sutter Creek, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: May 15 - October 16, 2021Saturday, 9AM - 12PM Location: Main Street Plaza

Ione, CA
