Roanoke, AL

Roanoke calendar: Coming events

Roanoke Bulletin
Roanoke Bulletin
 6 days ago

(ROANOKE, AL) Live events are coming to Roanoke.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Roanoke area:

Bereavement Support Group

LaGrange, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 1420 Vernon Rd, LaGrange, GA

Are you grieving the loss of a loved one? Living On, our Bereavement Support Group, connects you with a local supportive group of people who really know how

Discover Telehealth 2021: Real World Applications

Lagrange, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:30 AM

Address: 150 Tom Hall Parkway, LaGrange, GA 30240

Telemedicine has found a permanent home in healthcare. Join us at this event to learn how to move your program in the right direction!

The big fall Blues show

Lafayette, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 18151 Veterans Memorial Parkway, La Fayette, AL 36862

Lafayette Alabama this is the big fall blue Bash birthday and anniversary edition y'all come on out and let's enjoy

Level One Trustbuilding Workshop October 8-9, 2021

Lagrange, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 376 Aerotron Pkwy, LaGrange, GA 30240

Turning to One Another in honest dialogue to heal historical wounds and build shared outcomes sustained by genuine relationships.

Revival service

Wedowee, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

I will be singing in the revival service. Service begins at 6pm

