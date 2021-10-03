Events on the Tuba City calendar

(TUBA CITY, AZ) Tuba City is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tuba City:

Bud Davis Invitational Tuba City, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 160 Warrior Dr, Tuba City, AZ

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Bud Davis Invitational, hosted by Tuba City High School in Tuba City AZ. Starting Saturday, October 16th.

Tuba City Flea Market Tabling Tuba City, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: Peshlakai Ave, Tuba City, AZ

Stop by and visit with us at the Tuba City Flea Market this Friday! We\'ll have petitions for you to sign to Stop Dark Money from our elections, as well as referenda petitions to undo some of the...

11th Annual RSHNN 10K (Tuba City) Tuba City, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

The 11th Annual RSHNN 10K (Tuba City) is on Friday October 15, 2021. It includes the following events: 10K In-Person and 10K Virtual.

Flagstaff Court in Tuba City Tuba City, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1 Legacy Lane, Tuba City, AZ

TUBA CITY — The Flagstaff Justice and City Court will hold court at the Moenkopi Legacy Inn and Suites on Thursday, Oct. 14, at 2 p.m. (DST). People with an open criminal/traffic case with the...