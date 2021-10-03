CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Verde, AZ

Camp Verde calendar: Events coming up

Camp Verde Journal
Camp Verde Journal
 6 days ago

(CAMP VERDE, AZ) Camp Verde is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Camp Verde:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ANnd_0cFqnvGQ00

Windmill Park Farmers Market

Cornville, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 9950 E Cornville Rd, Cornville, AZ

Season:Year Round Market Hours: Every Thursday from 2-Dusk from February - December, 20212pm to Dusk Location:Windmill Park, 9950 E Cornville Rd, Cornville,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qaljr_0cFqnvGQ00

JC @ VRRV

Camp Verde, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1472 W Horseshoe Bend Dr, Camp Verde, AZ

live music You may also like the following events from JC-Jack Couchman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LswqK_0cFqnvGQ00

Bird Walk - Bubbling Ponds

Cornville, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: 1970 N Page Springs Rd, Cornville, AZ

When: Wed, October 6, 8am – 11am Where: Bubbling Ponds Hatchery, 1600 N Page Springs Rd, Cornville, AZ 86325, USA Description: Meet at dirt parking lot, no restrooms. We will troll around the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mzl3N_0cFqnvGQ00

AZ Concealed Carry Permit Course in Camp Verde (Saturday class)

Camp Verde, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 286 S 3rd St, Camp Verde, AZ

AZ Concealed Carry Permit Course in Camp Verde (Saturday class) Saturday, October 23rd, 2021 9am - 1pm https://www.safearizona.com/events/camp-verde * 286 S 3rd St, Camp Verde, AZ Safe Arizona...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vl0c5_0cFqnvGQ00

"KIDDOGGLE" A Day for HEROES

Camp Verde, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 2025 W Reservation Loop Rd, Camp Verde, AZ

Our First Annual Fall Celebration & "KIDDOGGLE" Day. Celebrating our Kids, Dogs, & Veterans!! All Proceeds will benefit our HEROES!!!

