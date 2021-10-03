CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron Mountain, MI

Iron Mountain calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(IRON MOUNTAIN, MI) Live events are coming to Iron Mountain.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Iron Mountain:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ys1I_0cFqnuNh00

Iron Mountain Blood Drive- Our Saviour's Lutheran Church

Iron Mountain, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1210 S Kimberly Ave, Iron Mountain, MI

For more information or to make an appointment please call the UPRBC at 906-449-1450 Walk-ins Welcome! You may also like the following events from Upper Peninsula Regional Blood Center

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Zobf_0cFqnuNh00

Referee Clinic

Iron Mountain, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 400 E Hughitt St, Iron Mountain, MI

Level 1-3 Referee Class will be: October 10th 9am – 4pm Mountain View Ice Arena $45 to become a level 1 $90 for levels 2-4 Please bring skates, helmet and whistle. Lunch will be provided Also...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3reVXW_0cFqnuNh00

Safe Sax Halloween Bash at Venue 906

Kingsford, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Join us for our first annual Halloween Bash! Live music.... Costume Contest... Cash Prizes Spooky cocktails and more!!!! Doors open at 6pm music starts at 9 pm You won’t wanna miss this!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=075Ytj_0cFqnuNh00

UPW:Last Call

Iron Mountain, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 111 E D St, Iron Mountain, MI

UPW Pro Wrestling returns!!! UPW Pro Wrestling is an action packed, high impact sports entertainment showcase!! Coming to The Iron Mountain Rec Center October 9th!! Bell rings at 7pm!! Doors open...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jNP0Q_0cFqnuNh00

Monsters at Morgan Park

Pembine, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 19882 Morgan Park Rd, Pembine, WI

What?? More Halloween Fun? Get out of town!....and stay with us at Morgan Park for a Halloween themed weekend! Decorate your campsite, carve a pumpkin, dress up and trick or treat! Twin Bridge...

