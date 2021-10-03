Live events on the horizon in Beaufort

(BEAUFORT, NC) Beaufort is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Beaufort:

Olde Beaufort Farmers' Market Beaufort, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 300 Courthouse Square, Beaufort, NC

Season: Spring, Summer and Fall Market Hours: April 17 - November 20, 2021Saturdays, 9 am - 1:00 pm Location: Carteret County Historic Court House, 300

Introduction to Wooden Boat Building Course Beaufort, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 315 Front St, Beaufort, NC

Students explore the art of boatbuilding in this two-day hands-on course, beginning with lofting, and moving on to the setup, steam bending and different methods of creating the backbone of small...

Annual North Carolina Seafood Festival Rally Beaufort, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 326 Front St, Beaufort, NC

Traditional skiffs sail prior to the North Carolina Seafood Festival\'s Blessing of the Fleet. Launch/rig from the Watercraft Center on Front Street and sail from Beaufort to the Morehead City...

Core Sound Closet Cleanout Community Yard Sale — Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center Harkers Island, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1785 Island Rd, Harkers Island, NC

Fall is coming and there are closets and attics and sheds that need CLEANING OUT! Join us with YOUR STUFF at 806 Arendell St, Morehead City! Or donate to the Core Sound Museum. 8 am – 3 pm; Food...

Jumble Sale at the Beaufort Historic Site Beaufort, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 130 Turner St, Beaufort, NC

Arts & crafts, food, antiques, holiday gifts and more are offered community market-style, 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, on the Beaufort Historic Site. Admission is free.