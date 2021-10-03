CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Boston, TX

New Boston events calendar

New Boston News Alert
New Boston News Alert
 6 days ago

(NEW BOSTON, TX) Live events are lining up on the New Boston calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Boston:

Girls Night Out The Show at 67 Landing (Texarkana, AR)

Texarkana, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 08:30 PM

Address: 8400 West 7th Street, Texarkana, AR 75501

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Texarkana ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Asset Protection for Special Needs trusts & ABLE Accounts

Texarkana, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2500 N Robison Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503

Learn how to protect the assets with Special Needs Trusts

Kirk Camerons "American Campfire Revival" VIP

Texarkana, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 3015 Moores Lane, Texarkana, TX 75503

Come and join Kirk before the "American Campfire Revival" event for a special experience!

Supreme Meeting

Texarkana, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Meet and Greet and establish our houses for Shiloh National Supreme Council

4 Real Men's Conference

Redwater, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 105 Redwater Blvd E, Redwater, TX

Hosted by First Baptist Church Friday | Dinner Provided Saturday | Breakfast and Lunch Provided Worship with Truth Infusion Word with Evangelist Derek Stinnett

