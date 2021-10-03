Live events coming up in Taos

(TAOS, NM) Taos is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Taos:

Noches de Altares (Night of Altars) Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Noche de Altares (Night of Altars) is a free event to display your altar in honor of loved ones that have died, that will take place at Coyote Moon in John Dunn Shops (between Taos Plaza and Bent...

Billy Archuleta Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1508 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur, Taos, NM

Billy Archuleta, Live at the Sagebrush!

Taos Farmers' Market Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 400 Cam De La Placita, Taos, NM

Season:SummerMarket Hours: May 15 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 8 am - 12:30 pm Location:Taos Historic Plaza

Writing Sisters Summit in the Sands 2021 Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1101 Witt Rd, Taos, NM

The Writing Sisters Summit in The Sands 2021 is designed to spur your creativity and comfort your soul, featuring writing seminars focusing on craft and the business of writing. In addition, this...

TAOS RETREAT Waitlist Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

This retreat is full. Sign up for the Waitlist HERE!