Taos, NM

Live events coming up in Taos

Taos Digest
 6 days ago

(TAOS, NM) Taos is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Taos:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rdtr8_0cFqnrjW00

Noches de Altares (Night of Altars)

Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Noche de Altares (Night of Altars) is a free event to display your altar in honor of loved ones that have died, that will take place at Coyote Moon in John Dunn Shops (between Taos Plaza and Bent...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SvUm6_0cFqnrjW00

Billy Archuleta

Billy Archuleta

Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1508 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur, Taos, NM

Billy Archuleta, Live at the Sagebrush! You may also like the following events from Sagebrush Inn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3huvb9_0cFqnrjW00

Taos Farmers' Market

Taos Farmers' Market

Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 400 Cam De La Placita, Taos, NM

Season:SummerMarket Hours: May 15 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 8 am - 12:30 pm Location:Taos Historic Plaza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D1av7_0cFqnrjW00

Writing Sisters Summit in the Sands 2021

Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1101 Witt Rd, Taos, NM

The Writing Sisters Summit in The Sands 2021 is designed to spur your creativity and comfort your soul, featuring writing seminars focusing on craft and the business of writing. In addition, this...

TAOS RETREAT Waitlist

Taos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

This retreat is full. Sign up for the Waitlist HERE!

Taos Digest

Taos, NM
ABOUT

With Taos Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

