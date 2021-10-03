Wellington events calendar

(WELLINGTON, OH) Wellington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wellington:

October Pop-up Produce Stand Lagrange, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 133 E Commerce Dr, Lagrange, OH

RESERVE YOUR BAG: bit.ly/KEYProducePickUp The Keystone Empowers You (KEY) Collaborative will host a pop-up produce stand at the Keystone-LaGrange Library, 133 E Commerce Drive, on Thursday...

Halloween Campout Wellington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 25381 OH-58, Wellington, OH

For Registered Campers Only. Children’s activities, contests, crafts, trick-or-treat, etc. Regular camping fees apply. To make reservations call 1-866-644-6727 or visit...

Evening Meditation Oberlin, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 355 E Lorain St, Oberlin, OH

Smiling at the beautiful heart, drawing wisdom teachings from many traditions. All are welcome. Led by Rev. Mary.

The Crucible at Mad Factory Oberlin, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 39 S Main St # 310, Oberlin, OH

Mad Factory Arthur Miller A dramatized and partially fictionalized story of the Salem witch trials that took place in the Province of Massachusetts Bay during 1692 and 1693. An allegory of...

Guest Presentation and Q&A Session with the Imani Winds Oberlin, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 PM

On Monday, October 4, 2021, Imani Winds will be on campus for a special event that includes a short musical performance, a short talk, and an open Q&A forum for those in attendance. The event is...