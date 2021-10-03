Wellington events calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, OH

 6 days ago

(WELLINGTON, OH) Wellington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wellington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36wyCN_0cFqnqqn00

October Pop-up Produce Stand

Lagrange, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 133 E Commerce Dr, Lagrange, OH

RESERVE YOUR BAG: bit.ly/KEYProducePickUp The Keystone Empowers You (KEY) Collaborative will host a pop-up produce stand at the Keystone-LaGrange Library, 133 E Commerce Drive, on Thursday...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GXLbR_0cFqnqqn00

Halloween Campout

Wellington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 25381 OH-58, Wellington, OH

For Registered Campers Only. Children’s activities, contests, crafts, trick-or-treat, etc. Regular camping fees apply. To make reservations call 1-866-644-6727 or visit...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q0oBM_0cFqnqqn00

Evening Meditation

Oberlin, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 355 E Lorain St, Oberlin, OH

Smiling at the beautiful heart, drawing wisdom teachings from many traditions. All are welcome. Led by Rev. Mary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XfgLg_0cFqnqqn00

The Crucible at Mad Factory

Oberlin, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 39 S Main St # 310, Oberlin, OH

Mad Factory Arthur Miller A dramatized and partially fictionalized story of the Salem witch trials that took place in the Province of Massachusetts Bay during 1692 and 1693. An allegory of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D3yK7_0cFqnqqn00

Guest Presentation and Q&A Session with the Imani Winds

Oberlin, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 PM

On Monday, October 4, 2021, Imani Winds will be on campus for a special event that includes a short musical performance, a short talk, and an open Q&A forum for those in attendance. The event is...

With Wellington News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

