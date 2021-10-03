CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coarsegold Daily

Live events coming up in Coarsegold

Coarsegold Daily
Coarsegold Daily
 6 days ago

(COARSEGOLD, CA) Live events are lining up on the Coarsegold calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Coarsegold:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ldrUp_0cFqnpy400

Father/Daughter Movie Night

Oakhurst, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 40855 Covey Ct, Oakhurst, CA

Fathers! Bring your daughters out for a fun night of Pizza and a Movie! We will be watching "The Call of the Wild" $5/per person but no more then $10 total. 5pm-8pm Fun event sponsored by our...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p6Rxp_0cFqnpy400

the WINERY COMEDY TOUR at YOSEMITE

Oakhurst, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 40409 CA-41, Oakhurst, CA

Top notch #comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states. About this event Laughs are on tap for this nationwide tour that has already hit...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dXws9_0cFqnpy400

Gold Dust Dancers' Yard Sale at Sierra Senior Center

Oakhurst, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Address: 49111 Cinder Ln, Oakhurst, CA

Doors open at 8:00am, no early birds please. Stop by to find your treasures! Electronics Clothing Linens Dishes Shoes Toys Yard Equipment Bikes Appliances And more ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c6psa_0cFqnpy400

GCT Presents Mary Poppins A New Musical

Oakhurst, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 42130 CA-41, Oakhurst, CA

SHE'S BACK!GCT is thrilled to bring back this magical show after having to go dark in March of 2021.Mary Poppins is the story of the Banks family who live in a big house in London on Cherry Lane...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kmwAV_0cFqnpy400

Veater Ranch All Star Bronc Match Fundraiser

Coarsegold, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 35729 highway 41, Coarsegold, CA 93614

A saddle bronc all star fundraiser benefiting FSU Rodeo Team.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Ct#Coarsegold#Sun Oct 10#Fsu Rodeo Team
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Coarsegold Daily

Coarsegold Daily

Coarsegold, CA
45
Followers
249
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Coarsegold Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy