Live events coming up in Coarsegold
(COARSEGOLD, CA) Live events are lining up on the Coarsegold calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Coarsegold:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 40855 Covey Ct, Oakhurst, CA
Fathers! Bring your daughters out for a fun night of Pizza and a Movie! We will be watching "The Call of the Wild" $5/per person but no more then $10 total. 5pm-8pm Fun event sponsored by our...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM
Address: 40409 CA-41, Oakhurst, CA
Top notch #comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states. About this event Laughs are on tap for this nationwide tour that has already hit...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM
Address: 49111 Cinder Ln, Oakhurst, CA
Doors open at 8:00am, no early birds please. Stop by to find your treasures! Electronics Clothing Linens Dishes Shoes Toys Yard Equipment Bikes Appliances And more ...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM
Address: 42130 CA-41, Oakhurst, CA
SHE'S BACK!GCT is thrilled to bring back this magical show after having to go dark in March of 2021.Mary Poppins is the story of the Banks family who live in a big house in London on Cherry Lane...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 35729 highway 41, Coarsegold, CA 93614
A saddle bronc all star fundraiser benefiting FSU Rodeo Team.
