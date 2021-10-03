CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

Southampton calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(SOUTHAMPTON, NY) Southampton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Southampton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fGsLY_0cFqnoKZ00

Class | Art & Meditation

Water Mill, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 279 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY

Held Fridays, October 8, 15, 22, & 29 REGISTER With the busy summer schedule slowly slipping away, now is the time to reconnect mind, body, and soul. It’s also a great time to connect with the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RLAWj_0cFqnoKZ00

Toni Ross: Finding Beauty in a Dark Place

Water Mill, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 39 Water Mill Towd Rd, Water Mill, NY

Presented by Hamptons International Film Festival and The Watermill Center, experience a timely work by East End artist, Toni Ross. About this event Finding Beauty in a Dark Place is a meditation...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a29jw_0cFqnoKZ00

After-School Program

Water Mill, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Join Kristin Davey of Peaceful Planet Yoga for Yoga on the Farm! Yogis will be encouraged to use their imaginations through creative and unique yoga style movement. Yogis will connect with nature...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N6jdl_0cFqnoKZ00

DJ MALWAH AT CALISSA

Water Mill, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 1020 Montauk Highway, Water Mill, NY 11976

DJ Malwah performing live at Calissa restaurant. Calissa's full dinner and drink menu will be available during the performance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JWJjW_0cFqnoKZ00

Paul Thek: Interior / Landscape

Water Mill, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 39 Watermill Towd Rd., Water Mill, NY 11976

Join The Watermill Center in celebrating the work of the late Paul Thek in this intimate exhibition occupying our South Wing.

Southampton News Beat

Southampton News Beat

Southampton, NY
