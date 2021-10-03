Southampton calendar: Coming events

(SOUTHAMPTON, NY) Southampton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Southampton:

Class | Art & Meditation Water Mill, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 279 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY

Held Fridays, October 8, 15, 22, & 29 REGISTER With the busy summer schedule slowly slipping away, now is the time to reconnect mind, body, and soul. It’s also a great time to connect with the...

Toni Ross: Finding Beauty in a Dark Place Water Mill, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 39 Water Mill Towd Rd, Water Mill, NY

Presented by Hamptons International Film Festival and The Watermill Center, experience a timely work by East End artist, Toni Ross. About this event Finding Beauty in a Dark Place is a meditation...

After-School Program Water Mill, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Join Kristin Davey of Peaceful Planet Yoga for Yoga on the Farm! Yogis will be encouraged to use their imaginations through creative and unique yoga style movement. Yogis will connect with nature...

DJ MALWAH AT CALISSA Water Mill, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 1020 Montauk Highway, Water Mill, NY 11976

DJ Malwah performing live at Calissa restaurant. Calissa's full dinner and drink menu will be available during the performance.

Paul Thek: Interior / Landscape Water Mill, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 39 Watermill Towd Rd., Water Mill, NY 11976

Join The Watermill Center in celebrating the work of the late Paul Thek in this intimate exhibition occupying our South Wing.