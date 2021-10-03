CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Key Largo, FL

Key Largo events coming up

Key Largo News Flash
Key Largo News Flash
 6 days ago

(KEY LARGO, FL) Live events are coming to Key Largo.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Key Largo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DM6iW_0cFqnnRq00

Morada Way Art Walk

Islamorada, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 151 Morada Way, Islamorada, FL

Enjoy a relaxing evening perusing local fine art, imbibing local craft beer and wine, listening to music, and seeing your favorite people! Please bear in mind, this is a socially distanced event...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oh1ag_0cFqnnRq00

REEF Fest 2021 Schedule

Key Largo, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

1:00 - 4:00 pm --- REEF Marine Conservation Programs --- Murray Nelson Government Center, 102050 Overseas Hwy., Key Largo 5:00 - 7:00 pm --- Open House --- REEF Campus, 98300 Overseas Hwy., Key Largo

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aaWbs_0cFqnnRq00

Key Largo Dive Weekend!

Key Largo, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 Ocean Dr, Key Largo, FL

Scuba Quest - Cape Coral is heading to the keys! Join us for 2 days of diving with Rainbow Reef! Cost is $75 PER boat trip! Saturday AM: Spiegel and Benwood wrecks - Deep Dive Saturday PM: Shallow...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QFOR0_0cFqnnRq00

SAVE THE DATE - Islamorada Chamber of Commerce Annual Installation and Awards Banquet

Islamorada, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 81611 Old Hwy, Islamorada, FL

Islamorada Chamber of Commerce . All rights reserved. Digital marketing by Two Oceans Digital Site header & footer images by Steve Vaughn Site Map ADA Website Compliance Privacy Policy

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ao2ZR_0cFqnnRq00

Face Painting Workshop

Islamorada, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 86701 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada, FL

Get ready for Halloween! Learn how to face paint! About this Event

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Islamorada, FL
Key Largo, FL
Government
City
Cape Coral, FL
Islamorada, FL
Government
City
Key Largo, FL
Local
Florida Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween#Live Events#Open House#Fl Enjoy#Sun Oct 10#Benwood#Digital#Oceans Digital Site
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Key Largo News Flash

Key Largo News Flash

Key Largo, FL
41
Followers
258
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Key Largo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy