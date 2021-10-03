Key Largo events coming up

(KEY LARGO, FL) Live events are coming to Key Largo.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Key Largo:

Morada Way Art Walk Islamorada, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 151 Morada Way, Islamorada, FL

Enjoy a relaxing evening perusing local fine art, imbibing local craft beer and wine, listening to music, and seeing your favorite people! Please bear in mind, this is a socially distanced event...

REEF Fest 2021 Schedule Key Largo, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

1:00 - 4:00 pm --- REEF Marine Conservation Programs --- Murray Nelson Government Center, 102050 Overseas Hwy., Key Largo 5:00 - 7:00 pm --- Open House --- REEF Campus, 98300 Overseas Hwy., Key Largo

Key Largo Dive Weekend! Key Largo, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 Ocean Dr, Key Largo, FL

Scuba Quest - Cape Coral is heading to the keys! Join us for 2 days of diving with Rainbow Reef! Cost is $75 PER boat trip! Saturday AM: Spiegel and Benwood wrecks - Deep Dive Saturday PM: Shallow...

SAVE THE DATE - Islamorada Chamber of Commerce Annual Installation and Awards Banquet Islamorada, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 81611 Old Hwy, Islamorada, FL

Face Painting Workshop Islamorada, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 86701 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada, FL

Get ready for Halloween! Learn how to face paint! About this Event