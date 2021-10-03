Events on the Jeanerette calendar

(JEANERETTE, LA) Jeanerette is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jeanerette:

Loreauville VFD Shrimp Boil Loreauville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 601 Ed Broussard Rd, Loreauville, LA

1 Order Boiled Shrimp, Corn & Potatoes $15 Donation Pick up in Loreauville Park All Proceeds benefit LVFD Also check out other Nonprofit Events in Loreauville

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! New Iberia, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, New Iberia, LA 70560

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

St. Peter Branch Story Time New Iberia, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1111 W St Peter St, New Iberia, LA

11/15/2017 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM St. Peter Branch Meeting Room Join the St. Peter Branch staff as we listen to a story, film and create a craft! Call 337-364-7670 for more information. We hope to see you

jeanerette, la Jeanerette, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Annual Wellness Day Franklin, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Youth mentorship day on mental health, general wellness, and encouragement.