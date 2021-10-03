CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeanerette, LA

Events on the Jeanerette calendar

Jeanerette News Alert
Jeanerette News Alert
 6 days ago

(JEANERETTE, LA) Jeanerette is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jeanerette:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q5764_0cFqnmZ700

Loreauville VFD Shrimp Boil

Loreauville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 601 Ed Broussard Rd, Loreauville, LA

1 Order Boiled Shrimp, Corn & Potatoes $15 Donation Pick up in Loreauville Park All Proceeds benefit LVFD Also check out other Nonprofit Events in Loreauville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WvNQB_0cFqnmZ700

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

New Iberia, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, New Iberia, LA 70560

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30lEEv_0cFqnmZ700

St. Peter Branch Story Time

New Iberia, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1111 W St Peter St, New Iberia, LA

11/15/2017 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM St. Peter Branch Meeting Room Join the St. Peter Branch staff as we listen to a story, film and create a craft! Call 337-364-7670 for more information. We hope to see you

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YvLkM_0cFqnmZ700

jeanerette, la

Jeanerette, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in jeanerette_la? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zjRYh_0cFqnmZ700

Annual Wellness Day

Franklin, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Youth mentorship day on mental health, general wellness, and encouragement.

