Medford, WI

Medford events calendar

Medford News Flash
 6 days ago

(MEDFORD, WI) Live events are lining up on the Medford calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Medford:

Coyote Karaoke at Fat Boys Bar and Grill

Abbotsford, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 115 N 1st St, Abbotsford, WI

Coyote Karaoke at Fat Boys Bar and Grill at Fat Boys Bar & Grill, 115 North 1st Street, Abbotsford, WI 54405, Abbotsford, United States on Fri Oct 08 2021 at 09:00 pm

E-Sports Smash Week 1 — Rural Virtual Academy

Medford, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:45 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 624 College St, Medford, WI

Join Us for Opening Day for the 2021-2022 Smash Season

A.C.E Educator's Convention

Abbotsford, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 4868 Cemetary Ave, Abbotsford, WI

A.C.E Educator's Convention is on Facebook. To connect with A.C.E Educator's Convention, join Facebook today.

Strat Cats at Centennial Community Center

Stetsonville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 412 E Centennial Ave, Stetsonville, WI

We will be having a Buffet from 4:30-6 and then the Strat Cats will be playing from 6-10 pm! Come for food and stay for a great night of music!

School Picture Day

Abbotsford, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:15 AM

Address: 4868 Cemetary Ave, Abbotsford, WI

School Pictures are not required to purchase, but all students will take pictures and come dressed up. If you have questions please speak with Bruce, Kathy, Lynn, or Becky!

Learn More

