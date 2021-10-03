CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer, IN

Rensselaer events calendar

Rensselaer News Beat
 6 days ago

(RENSSELAER, IN) Rensselaer is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rensselaer area:

Monon Volunteer Fire Department Pancake and sausage Breakfast

Monon, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: 103 E 3rd St, Monon, IN

All events in Monon, Find information and tickets of upcoming events in Monon like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Bingo Bonanza

Roselawn, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 4181 IN-10, Roselawn, IN

Bingo Bonanza - Come on out and have a great time - get your dabbers ready. Our fundraiser helps raise money for the many local clubs and scholarships that we donate to. Doors open at Noon Also...

Kids Chalk Our Walk! - Schneider Branch

Schneider, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 24002 Parrish Ave, Schneider, IN

Draw on our sidewalk - must be family-friendly. Chalk will be provided or you may bring your own.

Halloween Party @ Baums Bridge Inn

Kouts, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Halloween 2021 Parties & Celebrations in Kouts. Find Halloween events in Kouts from Halloween parties to family friendly events. Haunted ghosts tours, spooky thrills and the best Halloween things...

Teen Halloween Sign Making - Schneider

Schneider, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 24002 Parrish Ave, Schneider, IN

Teen Halloween Sign Making - Schneider at Schneider Branch Library, 24002 Parrish Ave, Schneider, IN 46376, Schneider, United States on Wed Oct 06 2021 at 04:30 pm to 05:30 pm

