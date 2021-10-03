Ashland calendar: Events coming up

(ASHLAND, WI) Live events are coming to Ashland.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ashland:

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin is very excited to announce the date of our 2021 Issues Briefing on Saturday, October 30. Please join us for the LWVWI's 2021 Issues Briefing on Saturday...

Ashland Area Farmers Market Ashland, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 810 N 14th Ave E, Ashland, WI

Address: 810 N 14th Ave E, Ashland, WI

Heart O' North Championships Ashland, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3000 Golf Course Rd, Ashland, WI

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Heart O' North Championships, hosted by Ashland in Ashland WI. Starting Tuesday, October 12th.

Boo Bash! Ashland, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 400 4th Ave W, Ashland, WI

Boo Bash Saturday October 23rd 9:30am – 11:30am at the Bretting Community Center Join Ashland Parks and Rec for a spook-tastic morning of snacks, games, and more. Wear your favorite costume!

Leap into Fall Ashland, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 29270 Co Hwy G, Ashland, WI

Join us outside on the David R. Obey Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center’s boardwalk to learn about the autumn season with hands-on science and art activities. This event is free, family friendly...