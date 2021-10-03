Barnwell calendar: Coming events

(BARNWELL, SC) Barnwell has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Barnwell:

Wagener-Salley Varsity Football @ Bamberg-Ehrhardt Bamberg, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 267 Red Raider Dr, Bamberg, SC

The Bamberg-Ehrhardt (Bamberg, SC) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Wagener-Salley (Wagener, SC) on Friday, October 22 @ 7:30p.

Farmers Market at Boondock Farms Jackson, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 755 Foreman St, Jackson, SC

Every Saturday from 10am-2pm you are invited to Boondock Farms for their community Farmers Market. They will have several locally grown, made items for you to purchase. Stop by and see them. Every...

35th Annual Boogie Cope, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Join us October 8-10th for the 35th Annual Boogie! $10 Admission per person. Edward Phillips and the Blue will be rockin our stage Oct. 9 from 2-6 and HARDWIRED will rock us into the evening from...

Morgan Drugs Presents: The Real Science of CBD Barnwell, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 728 Duncannon Road, Barnwell, SC 29812

Real talk about pain, sleep, mood, women’s health, skincare, diabetes, brain health (and more!), and the research on how CBD may help.

Hook & Cook Festival Jackson, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 104 Main St, Jackson, SC

The Hook & Cook Festival features a fishing tournament, barbecue cook-off, car show, craft vendors and family friendly entertainment and events, including live music.