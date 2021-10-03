CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barnwell, SC

Barnwell calendar: Coming events

Barnwell Dispatch
Barnwell Dispatch
 6 days ago

(BARNWELL, SC) Barnwell has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Barnwell:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32jg3g_0cFqni2D00

Wagener-Salley Varsity Football @ Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Bamberg, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 267 Red Raider Dr, Bamberg, SC

The Bamberg-Ehrhardt (Bamberg, SC) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Wagener-Salley (Wagener, SC) on Friday, October 22 @ 7:30p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oyFr6_0cFqni2D00

Farmers Market at Boondock Farms

Jackson, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 755 Foreman St, Jackson, SC

Every Saturday from 10am-2pm you are invited to Boondock Farms for their community Farmers Market. They will have several locally grown, made items for you to purchase. Stop by and see them. Every...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18mPyd_0cFqni2D00

35th Annual Boogie

Cope, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Join us October 8-10th for the 35th Annual Boogie! $10 Admission per person. Edward Phillips and the Blue will be rockin our stage Oct. 9 from 2-6 and HARDWIRED will rock us into the evening from...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28RmZU_0cFqni2D00

Morgan Drugs Presents: The Real Science of CBD

Barnwell, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 728 Duncannon Road, Barnwell, SC 29812

Real talk about pain, sleep, mood, women’s health, skincare, diabetes, brain health (and more!), and the research on how CBD may help.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38yYmz_0cFqni2D00

Hook & Cook Festival

Jackson, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 104 Main St, Jackson, SC

The Hook & Cook Festival features a fishing tournament, barbecue cook-off, car show, craft vendors and family friendly entertainment and events, including live music.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bamberg, SC
Jackson, SC
Government
City
Barnwell, SC
City
Wagener, SC
Bamberg, SC
Government
City
Jackson, SC
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Will Rock#Wagener Salley#Boondock Farms#Sun Oct 10#Hardwired#Sc 29812
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Barnwell Dispatch

Barnwell Dispatch

Barnwell, SC
66
Followers
206
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Barnwell Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy