Lewisville calendar: What's coming up

(LEWISVILLE, NC) Lewisville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lewisville:

Michael Chaney Lewisville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 5395 Williams Rd, Lewisville, NC

Michael Chaney is back with us! Make plans to Join us!

JVC with Megan Doss at Westbend Winery and Brewery Lewisville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 5395 Williams Rd, Lewisville, NC

Join JVC while he plays Classic Rock and random Country from the 70's-90's on his acoustic guitar! James also mixes in lots of his original written songs that people continue to learn to love! Be...

Celebrate Recovery of Clemmons Clemmons, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 6131 Frye Bridge Road, Clemmons, NC 27012

Celebrate Recovery is a 12 Step, 8 Principle Recovery Program based on the Beatitudes in the Bible.

Autumn Tree ID Walk Clemmons, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 4201 Manor House Circle, Clemmons, NC 27012

Learn to identify native trees while enjoying fall colors at their best!

Be The Person You Want To Attract, Overcome Social Anxiety - Winston-Salem Lewisville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Winston-Salem, NC 27023

5-day workshop designed to teach you how to become the person you want to attract in your life and overcome your social anxiety.