Lewisville, NC

Lewisville calendar: What's coming up

Lewisville Digest
 6 days ago

(LEWISVILLE, NC) Lewisville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lewisville:

Michael Chaney

Lewisville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 5395 Williams Rd, Lewisville, NC

Michael Chaney is back with us! Make plans to Join us!

JVC with Megan Doss at Westbend Winery and Brewery

Lewisville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 5395 Williams Rd, Lewisville, NC

Join JVC while he plays Classic Rock and random Country from the 70's-90's on his acoustic guitar! James also mixes in lots of his original written songs that people continue to learn to love! Be...

Celebrate Recovery of Clemmons

Clemmons, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 6131 Frye Bridge Road, Clemmons, NC 27012

Celebrate Recovery is a 12 Step, 8 Principle Recovery Program based on the Beatitudes in the Bible.

Autumn Tree ID Walk

Clemmons, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 4201 Manor House Circle, Clemmons, NC 27012

Learn to identify native trees while enjoying fall colors at their best!

Be The Person You Want To Attract, Overcome Social Anxiety - Winston-Salem

Lewisville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Winston-Salem, NC 27023

5-day workshop designed to teach you how to become the person you want to attract in your life and overcome your social anxiety.

Lewisville Digest

Lewisville Digest

Lewisville, NC
With Lewisville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

