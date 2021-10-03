Mendota events calendar
(MENDOTA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Mendota calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mendota:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Saturday 10/16/21 8:00am – 12:00pm Location: Madera Community College 30277 Ave 12 Madera, CA 93638 FREE smog repair event for Valley residents! If your car fails our emissions test, you will...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Address: 838 F Street, Fresno, CA 93706
Bravo the Bagchaser performing live in Fresno at the Azteca Theater. ALL AGES
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 AM
Address: 838 F Street, Fresno, CA 93706
Detroit natives Kasher Quon and 10kKev hit the stage with The king of Fresno Shawn Eff, and San Francisco legend San Quinn and many more!
Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 10:00 PM
Address: 620 F St, Fresno, CA 93706
This is the rescheduled date . All tickets bought previously for the April 1st, 2020 date will be honored.
