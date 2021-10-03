CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendota, CA

Mendota events calendar

Mendota News Flash
 6 days ago

(MENDOTA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Mendota calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mendota:

Conferencia de Damas | Women’s Conference

Firebaugh, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Conferencia de Damas | Women’s Conference is on Facebook. To connect with Conferencia de Damas | Women’s Conference, join Facebook today.

Madera - Free Smog Repairs | Food | Vaccines

Madera, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Saturday 10/16/21 8:00am – 12:00pm Location: Madera Community College 30277 Ave 12 Madera, CA 93638 FREE smog repair event for Valley residents! If your car fails our emissions test, you will...

Bravo The Bagchaser Performing Live in Fresno, California

Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 838 F Street, Fresno, CA 93706

Bravo the Bagchaser performing live in Fresno at the Azteca Theater. ALL AGES

559 Halloween Bash

Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Address: 838 F Street, Fresno, CA 93706

Detroit natives Kasher Quon and 10kKev hit the stage with The king of Fresno Shawn Eff, and San Francisco legend San Quinn and many more!

Red Jumpsuit Apparatus at Full Circle Brewing Co

Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: 620 F St, Fresno, CA 93706

This is the rescheduled date . All tickets bought previously for the April 1st, 2020 date will be honored.

Mendota, CA
ABOUT

With Mendota News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

