Gonzales, TX

Coming soon: Gonzales events

Gonzales Dispatch
Gonzales Dispatch
 6 days ago

(GONZALES, TX) Live events are coming to Gonzales.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gonzales area:

Horsemanship Clinic

Gonzales, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: Gonzales, TX

Horsemanship Clinic Gonzales, Texas October 23- 24, 2021 For more information or to register please visit www.knptraining.com Start a solid training foundation or polish up your already broke...

Come and Take It Celebration

Gonzales, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Each fall, on the first full weekend of October, the citizens of Gonzales and people from all over gather to celebrate the first shots for Texas Independence in a three-day festival called “Come...

Belmont VFD Firefighter Training

Belmont, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Reviewing the basics and fundamentals, training new recruits, and more.

BBQ Fundraiser

Shiner, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

BBQ Fundraiser BBQ Chicken Meal: 1/2 Chicken Giblet Rice Green Beans Dessert

Women Rise Up And Be Encouraged Ministries presents Women Of Royalty

Gonzales, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 2301 County Road 197, Gonzales, TX 78629

Women Rise Up And Be Encouraged Ministries present Women of Royalty Conference

ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
Gonzales Dispatch

Gonzales Dispatch

ABOUT

With Gonzales Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

