Coming soon: Gonzales events

(GONZALES, TX) Live events are coming to Gonzales.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gonzales area:

Horsemanship Clinic Gonzales, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: Gonzales, TX

Horsemanship Clinic Gonzales, Texas October 23- 24, 2021 For more information or to register please visit www.knptraining.com Start a solid training foundation or polish up your already broke...

Come and Take It Celebration Gonzales, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Each fall, on the first full weekend of October, the citizens of Gonzales and people from all over gather to celebrate the first shots for Texas Independence in a three-day festival called “Come...

Belmont VFD Firefighter Training Belmont, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Reviewing the basics and fundamentals, training new recruits, and more.

BBQ Fundraiser Shiner, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

BBQ Fundraiser BBQ Chicken Meal: 1/2 Chicken Giblet Rice Green Beans Dessert

Women Rise Up And Be Encouraged Ministries presents Women Of Royalty Gonzales, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 2301 County Road 197, Gonzales, TX 78629

Women Rise Up And Be Encouraged Ministries present Women of Royalty Conference