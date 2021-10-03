CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madras, OR

Live events on the horizon in Madras

(MADRAS, OR) Madras is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Madras area:

Smith Rock Craggin' Classic

Smith Rock Craggin' Classic

Terrebonne, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: Terrebonne, OR

Smith Rock Craggin’ Classic is on Facebook. To connect with Smith Rock Craggin’ Classic, join Facebook today.

U-Pick Pumpkin Patch 2021

U-Pick Pumpkin Patch 2021

Terrebonne, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 3836 NE Smith Rock Way, Terrebonne, OR

September 25th through October 31st Open every Tuesday through Sunday 10am-5pm (Closed on Monday’s) Featured Activities (*indicates possible weekend only activity) While we are open on the...

Fall Faire

Fall Faire

Terrebonne, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

List of Patchwork Antiques & Crafts upcoming events. Art Events by Patchwork Antiques & Crafts. Patchwork Antiques & Fall Faire is a dream we've had for a

Jefferson County Food Bank – Drive Up

Jefferson County Food Bank – Drive Up

Madras, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 51 SE Buff St, Madras, OR

Adventist Community Services hosts the Jefferson County Food Bank each Tuesday from 1:30pm to 5pm. Call 541-475-3344 for further assistance.

$36,000 BUCKIN' BRONCO GIVEAWAY

$36,000 BUCKIN’ BRONCO GIVEAWAY

Warm Springs, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 3236 US-26, Warm Springs, OR

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 24TH | 2PM-7PM One LUCKY winner can drive away with a NEW Ford Bronco Sport or $20,000 Cash! Car Giveaway at 5PM and other Cash & Prize Drawings between 2PM-7PM (multiple winners...

