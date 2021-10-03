Waimea events coming up

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(WAIMEA, HI) Live events are lining up on the Waimea calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Waimea area:



Steel Pulse

Koloa, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jan 01, 12:00 AM

Address: 2290 Poipu Road, Koloa, HI 96756

Steel Pulse is back Live! Fia and High Watah will open the show!



Internal Medicine for Primary Care: Dermatology/Neuro/Psych/Rheum

Koloa, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1571 Poipu Rd, Koloa, HI

The conference agendas are The Neurological Exam, Alzheimer’s Disease & Other Dementias, Parkinson's Disease & Other Movement Disorders.



Eo e Emalani i Alaka'i - VIRTUAL

Hanapepe, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: Hanapepe, HI

Hawaii's beloved but beleaguered Queen Emma, a hapa-haole (half white) woman who married Kamehameha IV, was a tireless advocate for the Hawaiian people. She fought for their rights, raised money...

Aloha Update: Pediatrics 2021

Koloa, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1571 Poipu Rd, Koloa, HI

Aloha Update: Pediatrics 2021 is organized by Children's Hospital Los Angeles Medical Group (CHLAMG) and will be held from Oct 16 - 22, 2021 at Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort and Spa, Kauai, Hawaii...



Aloha Market

Koloa, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 4425 Lawai Rd, Koloa, HI

National Tropical Botanical Garden Aloha Market. Kauai Made gifts & crafts and local produce. For more information visit www.ntbg.org/aloha or call (808) 742-2623.

