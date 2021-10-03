CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salyersville, KY

Events on the Salyersville calendar

 6 days ago

(SALYERSVILLE, KY) Live events are lining up on the Salyersville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Salyersville:

Annual Kentucky Apple Festival

Paintsville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

We want to welcome you to the 58th, 2021 Kentucky Apple Festival, located in downtown Paintsville, Kentucky. If you have never been to an Apple Festival in Paintsville and Johnson County Kentucky...

Story Hour

Eastern, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 10983 Kentucky 80, Eastern, KY 41622

Children that are ages birth to 5 years will hear stories, sing, laugh and play with friends.

The Cleverlys in Concert

Prestonsburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

The Cleverlys in Concert is on Facebook. To connect with The Cleverlys in Concert, join Facebook today.

Jenny Wiley State Resort Park (KY) with Ron Gaskins & Amanda Haddox

Prestonsburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 419 Jenny Wiley Dr, Prestonsburg, KY

2021 is Mountaineer Photo Excursions’ tenth year of leading travel-based photography workshops...

Self-Help Family Law Clinics

Prestonsburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 50 Hal Rogers Dr, Prestonsburg, KY

This is a FREE clinic available for persons from any county in our service area, will be limited to 20 participants and is available for both clients with or without children of the marriage. This...

ABOUT

With Salyersville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

