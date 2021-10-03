What’s up Crossett: Local events calendar

(CROSSETT, AR) Live events are lining up on the Crossett calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Crossett:

Maze Night Monticello, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 705 N Main St, Monticello, AR

The Nightmare Maze returns THIS October! It will be open every Saturday night plus Halloween. The entrance will be on Oakland Street behind the Allen House. Follow the signs.

Arkansas State Pre-Association Mission Meeting Hamburg, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 765 Ashley Rd 70, Hamburg, AR

Make plans to join us at Promise Land Missionary Baptist Church as we hear from our state missionaries and meet potential new ones.

CIRCUS MONSTER MASH - TAHLEQUAH, OK Crossett, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1100 Main St, Crossett, AR

All the fun of a traditional circus with our talented acrobats, magic, jugglers, clown, transformer and more with a special Halloween twist! About this event Circus Monster Mash - Where CIRCUS and...

43rd Wiggins Cabin Festival Crossett, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, Crossett, AR

43rd Annual Wiggins Cabin Festival includes a 5K run, Little Mr. and Miss Wiggins Cabin Pagenant, Vendors of all kinds, Festival Food, Live Entertainment, Free Cabin Tours, and Car Show! Always...

Paws for a Cause Cookoff Warren, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 800 N Walnut St, Warren, AR

Cook your best chili, soup, and desert and help us build a new animal shelter! Dessert-$10 Soup-$25 Chili-$25 Soup and Chili- $45 Dessert and Soup/Chili-$30 Tickets will be sold Email for more...