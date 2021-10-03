Colville calendar: Coming events

(COLVILLE, WA) Colville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Colville:

NCS Varsity Football @ Chewelah Chewelah, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

The Chewelah (WA) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Northwest Christian School (Colbert, WA) on Friday, October 29 @ 7p.

Bale Breaker Tap Takeover Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 202 S Main St, Colville, WA

Bale Breaker is taking over the taps with some of their tried and trues as well as their famous fresh hop brew! Free glassware and prizes every 30 minutes. Not much for beer? We'll keep on some...

Zombie Dash Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Zombie Dash Colville, WA, USA - Our annual Halloween fun run in Yep Kanum Park. This year… - October 29, 2021

Low-Cost Drive Thru Vaccination & Microchip Clinic! Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 501 Old Arden Hwy, Colville, WA

NO APPOINTMENT OR TICKET NEEDED SEE BELOW FOR LOW COST PRICING! Due to social distancing we will be hosting the clinic at CVAS! The drive-thru clinic will start at the first driveway at 501 Old...

Fire Safety Awareness Ione, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 210 Blackwell St # 1, Ione, WA

Learn some great ways to keep your family and home safe from a fire accident. We will discuss ways to prevent fires, what to do in the event of a fire and having a family evacuation plan.