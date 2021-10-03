CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth, CO

Elizabeth calendar: Events coming up

 6 days ago

(ELIZABETH, CO) Elizabeth is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elizabeth:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0znaAY_0cFqnZ2Y00

Mile Hi Barrel Horse Association October 9-10, 2021

Kiowa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 33955 Co Rd 37, Kiowa, CO

Messers Arena- Kiowa, CO 33955 County Road 37, Kiowa, CO 80117

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43iKii_0cFqnZ2Y00

Volunteer Training Class

Elizabeth, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 36998 Timber Dr, Elizabeth, CO

Become a part of a greater mission, helping people Soar Above Adversity through horses by giving your time and skills. If you would like to volunteer on an ongoing basis at Eagle's Nest Ranch, we...

Discipleship Training Day

Elizabeth, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 36998 Timber Dr, Elizabeth, CO

Utilize the power and synergy of the Herd! We’ll Herd UP! at Eagles Nest Ranch on October 11th, 2021. This is a day of development for FBEAP Facilitators. We will address topics like: Basic...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gFhnz_0cFqnZ2Y00

The MainStreet Fashion Show

Parker, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 19604 Mainstreet, Parker, CO 80138

Come one come all the greatest fashion show of them all!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18EZBU_0cFqnZ2Y00

Equine Soiree: Equine-assisted Therapy Experience for Mental Health Profess

Parker, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2190 Helen Court, Parker, CO 80138

Are you a Licensed Mental Health professional, and have been curious to know what Equine-assisted Therapy is exactly?

With Elizabeth News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

