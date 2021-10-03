Elizabeth calendar: Events coming up

(ELIZABETH, CO) Elizabeth is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elizabeth:

Mile Hi Barrel Horse Association October 9-10, 2021 Kiowa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 33955 Co Rd 37, Kiowa, CO

Messers Arena- Kiowa, CO 33955 County Road 37, Kiowa, CO 80117

Volunteer Training Class Elizabeth, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 36998 Timber Dr, Elizabeth, CO

Become a part of a greater mission, helping people Soar Above Adversity through horses by giving your time and skills. If you would like to volunteer on an ongoing basis at Eagle's Nest Ranch, we...

Discipleship Training Day Elizabeth, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 36998 Timber Dr, Elizabeth, CO

Utilize the power and synergy of the Herd! We’ll Herd UP! at Eagles Nest Ranch on October 11th, 2021. This is a day of development for FBEAP Facilitators. We will address topics like: Basic...

The MainStreet Fashion Show Parker, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 19604 Mainstreet, Parker, CO 80138

Come one come all the greatest fashion show of them all!!!

Equine Soiree: Equine-assisted Therapy Experience for Mental Health Profess Parker, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2190 Helen Court, Parker, CO 80138

Are you a Licensed Mental Health professional, and have been curious to know what Equine-assisted Therapy is exactly?