Live events coming up in Crockett

(CROCKETT, TX) Crockett is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Crockett area:

Piney Woods Leo Club Decorate cans for nursing home Crockett, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 701 E Goliad Ave, Crockett, TX

Piney Woods Leos will decorate aluminum cans for Halloween for local nursing home.

ManAlive EXPEDTION + ADVANCED | Texas Grapeland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 131 Frontier Camp Rd, Grapeland, TX

Discover your heart and live free. Based on themes in the book, Wild at Heart by John Eldredge, the ManAlive EXPEDITION is a journey deep into the heart of a man.

GUN SHOW in Crockett Civic Center Crockett, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1100 Edmiston Dr, Crockett, TX

Gun Show with more than 70 tables of guns, knives, hunting, military surplus, and accessories. Only $5 for admission. Come Browse, buy, sell, or swap. 9 to 5 Saturday and Sunday. Hosted by Marine...

Volleyball Tournament @ KSP#37 Grapeland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 247 Salmon Lake Rd, Grapeland, TX

Volleyball Tournament You may also like the following events from КСП-South

3rd Annual Houston County Courier Cook-Off Crockett, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1000 Brazos St, Crockett, TX

3rd Annual Courier Cook-Off: Chili & BBQ American Legion Post #134 1000 Brazos St., Crockett TX Free Admission to Public $10 Wristbands for People's Choice, VETERANS EAT FREE! - Ladies Auxiliary...