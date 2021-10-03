Live events Baker City — what’s coming up

(BAKER CITY, OR) Live events are lining up on the Baker City calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Baker City:

ACE Writing Project La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1006 Penn Ave, La Grande, OR

The ACE Writing Project hosts monthly author readings. Enjoy an evening of literary arts and learn about the talent hiding in our backyard! Following the featured reading, we’ll open the floor to...

Union County Multi-State Concealed Handgun Class 10/9/2021 La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

This is an in-person concealed weapons course for Oregon and Utah, covering you to carry concealed in over 30 states. Course is very limited in size, and pre-registration is REQUIRED to attend...

CO.STARTERS CORE - Session Four La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Turn ideas into action CO.STARTERS Core provides an action-driven, collaborative process with a small and supportive group of like-minded people. Over ten sessions, you’ll identify your...

4H/FFA Awards Banquet Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2600 East St, Baker City, OR

For more details on this event, please contact Katie Hauser.

Welcome Back BBQ La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: La Grande, OR

Join us as we welcome returning and new students for our annual Welcome Back BBQ! We will provide food and ask that you social distance/wear a mask when not eating. We hope to see you there!