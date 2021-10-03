CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker City, OR

Live events Baker City — what’s coming up

Baker City Digest
Baker City Digest
 6 days ago

(BAKER CITY, OR) Live events are lining up on the Baker City calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Baker City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h8qmj_0cFqnXH600

ACE Writing Project

La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1006 Penn Ave, La Grande, OR

The ACE Writing Project hosts monthly author readings. Enjoy an evening of literary arts and learn about the talent hiding in our backyard! Following the featured reading, we’ll open the floor to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jtQFf_0cFqnXH600

Union County Multi-State Concealed Handgun Class 10/9/2021

La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

This is an in-person concealed weapons course for Oregon and Utah, covering you to carry concealed in over 30 states. Course is very limited in size, and pre-registration is REQUIRED to attend...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0998jx_0cFqnXH600

CO.STARTERS CORE - Session Four

La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Turn ideas into action CO.STARTERS Core provides an action-driven, collaborative process with a small and supportive group of like-minded people. Over ten sessions, you’ll identify your...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TAGYp_0cFqnXH600

4H/FFA Awards Banquet

Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2600 East St, Baker City, OR

For more details on this event, please contact Katie Hauser.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jDuMm_0cFqnXH600

Welcome Back BBQ

La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: La Grande, OR

Join us as we welcome returning and new students for our annual Welcome Back BBQ! We will provide food and ask that you social distance/wear a mask when not eating. We hope to see you there!

Learn More

