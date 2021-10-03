CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll, IA

Carroll events coming up

Carroll Journal
Carroll Journal
 6 days ago

(CARROLL, IA) Live events are coming to Carroll.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Carroll area:



breda, ia

Carroll, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in breda_ia? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.



Treating on Main Street

Manning, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 307 Main St, Manning, IA

Bring your kids in costume to Main Street, Manning on Friday, Oct. 29, from 4 pm to 5 pm for Trick or Treating on Main Street. Businesses with a jack-o-lantern sitting at the front door welcome...



Adult Wednesday Night Class

Carroll, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:45 PM

Address: 18632 US-71, Carroll, IA

Adult Wednesday Night Class - led by Bill Benson Jesus Revolution - How God Can Transform a Generation started September 15 and lasts 6 weeks.\n



MRHC October First Aid, CPR, AED Training

Manning, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1550 6th St, Manning, IA

Join us for a Heartsaver CPR/AED and/or First Aid Training at the Manning Regional Healthcare Center education room (located in the Maintenance Shed behind the hospital). Course fee is $40 and...



Seasons' Fall Family Fair | Carroll, IA

Carroll, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 524 E 7th St, Carroll, IA

Seasons Center will be hosting a Fall Family Fair at our Carroll location (524 E 7th St, Carroll, IA). Join us for an evening of games, prizes, treats, resources, and MORE HALLOWEEN FUN!!!

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carroll Journal

Carroll Journal

Carroll, IA
ABOUT

With Carroll Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

