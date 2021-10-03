Carroll events coming up

(CARROLL, IA) Live events are coming to Carroll.

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Treating on Main Street Manning, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 307 Main St, Manning, IA

Bring your kids in costume to Main Street, Manning on Friday, Oct. 29, from 4 pm to 5 pm for Trick or Treating on Main Street. Businesses with a jack-o-lantern sitting at the front door welcome...

Adult Wednesday Night Class Carroll, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:45 PM

Address: 18632 US-71, Carroll, IA

Adult Wednesday Night Class - led by Bill Benson Jesus Revolution - How God Can Transform a Generation started September 15 and lasts 6 weeks.



MRHC October First Aid, CPR, AED Training Manning, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1550 6th St, Manning, IA

Join us for a Heartsaver CPR/AED and/or First Aid Training at the Manning Regional Healthcare Center education room (located in the Maintenance Shed behind the hospital). Course fee is $40 and...

Seasons' Fall Family Fair | Carroll, IA Carroll, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 524 E 7th St, Carroll, IA

Seasons Center will be hosting a Fall Family Fair at our Carroll location (524 E 7th St, Carroll, IA). Join us for an evening of games, prizes, treats, resources, and MORE HALLOWEEN FUN!!!