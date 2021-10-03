Live events coming up in Fairmont

(FAIRMONT, MN) Live events are lining up on the Fairmont calendar.

These events are coming up in the Fairmont area:

Laura Heine Teeny Tiny Collage Class Sherburn, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 115 N Main St, Sherburn, MN

Join me in creating your own artistic fabric collage using the Laura Heine technique. A full day of fun creating one of Laura's Teeny Tiny size fabric collages! Warning: You will become addicted...

Fall Rummage Sale Northrop, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 315 Martin Luther Dr, Northrop, MN

Fall Rummage & Bake Sale at Martin Luther High School, Northrop, MN. HUGE SALE! Thursday, Oct 21st, 4 pm to 8 pm Friday, Oct 22nd, 8 am to 8 pm Saturday, Oct 23, 8 am to noon Volunteer helpers are...

Laker Visit Day Estherville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 300 S 18th St, Estherville, IA

Find more information here, or sign up for a visit!

Aby Wolf Fairmont, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 45 Downtown Plaza, Fairmont, MN

Vocalist and songwriter Aby Wolf has attained broad recognition as the Midwest region’s premier vocal talent through solo performances and collaborations too numerous to mention. Her song, “Wolf...

After School Tween Meet and Make Fairmont, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 222 E Blue Earth Ave, Fairmont, MN

Ages: 9+ If you know a Tween, you already know they are making big decisions and doing big things. Red Rock Center for the Arts wants to give Tweens a place to craft, have fun and hang out with...