Fairmont, MN

Live events coming up in Fairmont

Fairmont Journal
Fairmont Journal
 6 days ago

(FAIRMONT, MN) Live events are lining up on the Fairmont calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Fairmont area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3or1q5_0cFqnVVe00

Laura Heine Teeny Tiny Collage Class

Sherburn, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 115 N Main St, Sherburn, MN

Join me in creating your own artistic fabric collage using the Laura Heine technique. A full day of fun creating one of Laura's Teeny Tiny size fabric collages! Warning: You will become addicted...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TEgWh_0cFqnVVe00

Fall Rummage Sale

Northrop, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 315 Martin Luther Dr, Northrop, MN

Fall Rummage & Bake Sale at Martin Luther High School, Northrop, MN. HUGE SALE! Thursday, Oct 21st, 4 pm to 8 pm Friday, Oct 22nd, 8 am to 8 pm Saturday, Oct 23, 8 am to noon Volunteer helpers are...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iRmDC_0cFqnVVe00

Laker Visit Day

Estherville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 300 S 18th St, Estherville, IA

Find more information here, or sign up for a visit!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nM6t3_0cFqnVVe00

Aby Wolf

Fairmont, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 45 Downtown Plaza, Fairmont, MN

Vocalist and songwriter Aby Wolf has attained broad recognition as the Midwest region’s premier vocal talent through solo performances and collaborations too numerous to mention. Her song, “Wolf...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ik9IQ_0cFqnVVe00

After School Tween Meet and Make

Fairmont, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 222 E Blue Earth Ave, Fairmont, MN

Ages: 9+ If you know a Tween, you already know they are making big decisions and doing big things. Red Rock Center for the Arts wants to give Tweens a place to craft, have fun and hang out with...

Fairmont Journal

Fairmont Journal

Fairmont, MN
ABOUT

With Fairmont Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

