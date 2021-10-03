CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Coming soon: Trinidad events

Trinidad Updates
Trinidad Updates
 6 days ago

(TRINIDAD, CO) Live events are lining up on the Trinidad calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Trinidad:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e5pYR_0cFqnUcv00

Rad Dirt Fest - Trinidad Colorado

Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 32610 Colorado 12, Trinidad, CO

New gravel event in Trinidad the weekend of October 2-3. Mike and I have booked two sites in the Trinidad State Park campground (Carpious Ridge...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e6doC_0cFqnUcv00

VB vs LCC

Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 600 Prospect St, Trinidad, CO

Come cheer on your lady Trojans as they take on Lamar.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=432y7Z_0cFqnUcv00

MMJ Doctor Evaluations

Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 500 W Main St, Trinidad, CO

MMJ doctor evalutions at Trinidad's Higher CBD & Oxygen Bar. Event Venue & Nearby Stays

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=403ttO_0cFqnUcv00

40th Anniversary Ball

Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Join us for our annual fundraising ball. This year we will celebrate our 40th anniversary and the 200th anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail with music by Michael Hearne and South x Southwest, an...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e4ctg_0cFqnUcv00

HKRS Race Day 5 Week 5

Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 700 Smith Ave, Trinidad, CO

HKRS Race Day 5 Week 5 is on Facebook. To connect with HKRS Race Day 5 Week 5, join Facebook today.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Day 5#The Santa Fe Trail
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Trinidad Updates

Trinidad Updates

Trinidad, CO
47
Followers
259
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Trinidad Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy