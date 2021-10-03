Coming soon: Trinidad events

(TRINIDAD, CO) Live events are lining up on the Trinidad calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Trinidad:

Rad Dirt Fest - Trinidad Colorado

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 32610 Colorado 12, Trinidad, CO

New gravel event in Trinidad the weekend of October 2-3. Mike and I have booked two sites in the Trinidad State Park campground (Carpious Ridge...

VB vs LCC

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 600 Prospect St, Trinidad, CO

Come cheer on your lady Trojans as they take on Lamar.

MMJ Doctor Evaluations

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 500 W Main St, Trinidad, CO

MMJ doctor evalutions at Trinidad's Higher CBD & Oxygen Bar. Event Venue & Nearby Stays

40th Anniversary Ball

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Join us for our annual fundraising ball. This year we will celebrate our 40th anniversary and the 200th anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail with music by Michael Hearne and South x Southwest, an...

HKRS Race Day 5 Week 5

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 700 Smith Ave, Trinidad, CO

HKRS Race Day 5 Week 5 is on Facebook. To connect with HKRS Race Day 5 Week 5, join Facebook today.