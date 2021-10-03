CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

Gulf Shores calendar: Coming events

(GULF SHORES, AL) Live events are lining up on the Gulf Shores calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gulf Shores:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TyoC5_0cFqnTkC00

Christmas on the Gulf Gift Show

Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 1930 West 2nd Street, Gulf Shores, AL 36542

Join us for the Christmas on the Gulf Gift Show!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QnUC6_0cFqnTkC00

False Identity Band

Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 533 W Beach Blvd, Gulf Shores, AL

False Identity quickly gained popularity on the Gulf Coast by providing a professional, high-energy production of rockin’ live music and have built a strong and loyal com...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ry1J_0cFqnTkC00

2021 Boys Beach Combine #2

Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Pack your bags and head to the beach for youth beach volleyball match-ups. Come out and enjoy great play in this new 2021 competition!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TP4rh_0cFqnTkC00

Bar Trivia

Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:15 PM

Address: 4000 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores, AL

Join us at Bar 45 for Bar Trivia every Thursday, starting at 5pm!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11pBp8_0cFqnTkC00

Foley High School Class of 2001 - 20 Year Reunion

Gulf Shores, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 21196 East Beach Boulevard, Gulf Shores, AL 36542

The FHS Class of 2001 20 year reunion will be held at the new Hilton development, The Lodge at Gulf State Park.

Gulf Shores News Watch

Gulf Shores News Watch

Gulf Shores, AL
ABOUT

With Gulf Shores News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

