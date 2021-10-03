What’s up Jamestown: Local events calendar

(JAMESTOWN, TN) Live events are coming to Jamestown.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jamestown:

Galaxy In A Jar Byrdstown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1300 Cordell Hull Memorial Dr, Byrdstown, TN

Join Interpretive Ranger Robert to create a galaxy in a jar. As we create our galaxies, Robert will discuss what galaxies are and created. We will meet at the picnic table behind the museum.

Forbus General Store Pall Mall, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 3902 N York Hwy, Pall Mall, TN

We'll be taking the scenic route to Forbus General Store for lunch! Meet at SMH-D at 9am and be ready to ride! All bikes are welcome to join! All bikes are welcome to join!

JAHJ: Outreach Appalachia, Music & Arts Festival Crawford, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:55 PM

Address: 642 Shiloh Rd, Crawford, TN

Jammin at Hippie Jack’s Outreach Appalachia, Music & Arts Festival October 7th, 8th, 9th, & 10th of 2021 We are hosting the 14th official Jammin at Hippie Jack's Americana Roots Music, Camping...

Adult Bible Study Sunbright, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 7895 Morgan County Hwy, Sunbright, TN

This is a weekly Bible Study lead by our Pastor. We gather in the church\'s sanctuary/ When you arrive, enter through the main doors and someone will point you in the right direction. There are...

Connect Small Groups (Sunday School) Sunbright, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 7895 Morgan County Hwy, Sunbright, TN

These groups are the church’s major small group experiences. We offer groups for all ages from nursery through senior adults. The groups are open groups and everyone is invited to participate at...