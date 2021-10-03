Monett calendar: What's coming up

(MONETT, MO) Live events are coming to Monett.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Monett:

Women’s Breakfast Monett, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1925 Farm Rd 1060, Monett, MO

Monthly Women's Breakfast. Join us in the gym for breakfast, prayer, encouragement & a morning bible devotion.

Bingo & Coffee Aurora, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 22 E Olive St, Aurora, MO

Come For Bingo & Coffee for $25 Prizes given to winners Charcuterie board available for dinner Seating Limited message page to secure spot

Memorial Service Monett, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 301 Euclid Ave, Monett, MO

Mary Elizabeth Spears Cole 85, of Belton, MO, formerly of Monett, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Beautiful Savior Nursing Home in Belton, MO. Mary was born on March 26, 1936 in St. Louis...

AAP/AHA Neonatal Resuscitation Program (NRP)-Monett Monett, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1000 U.S. 60, Monett, MO 65708

The NRP Provider Course introduces the basic skills of neonatal resuscitation.

Buffalow Poker Run and Dinner Monett, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

The event itself will take place on Saturday, October 23rd 2021 at VFW post 4207 in Monett, MO. Registration for the poker run begins at 7:00am along with a pancake breakfast and coffee! This will...