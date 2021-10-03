Havre events calendar

(HAVRE, MT) Live events are lining up on the Havre calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Havre:

Diabetes Beatdown Chinook, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 300 Cleveland Rd W, Chinook, MT

It's time to get in the ring and fight!! Diabetes Beatdown is a race to bring awareness to diabetes within the community and support a tremendous cause. Join Sweet Medical Center in fighting...

Organic University - 2021 Havre, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3710 Assinniboine Road, Havre, MT 59501

Organic University (Organic U) is offered to beginning farmers and those new-to-organic interested in USDA Organic Certification.

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Havre, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2015 5th Ave, Havre, MT

GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of lifes most difficult experiences. You dont have to go through the

Lights Football vs. Eastern Oregon University Havre, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 300 13th St W, Havre, MT

The Lights are at home to take on Eastern Oregon University. Kickoff at 1pm at Tilleman Field on the MSU-Northern campus. Contact Information: Phone: (406) 265-3761

Sonata Tramontana Big Sandy, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 254 Johannes Ave, Big Sandy, MT 59520

Carrie Krause, violin, and John Lenti, lute, perform 17th century sonatas.