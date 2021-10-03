CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Havre, MT

Havre events calendar

Havre Digest
Havre Digest
 6 days ago

(HAVRE, MT) Live events are lining up on the Havre calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Havre:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4905Gb_0cFqnOZn00

Diabetes Beatdown

Chinook, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 300 Cleveland Rd W, Chinook, MT

It's time to get in the ring and fight!! Diabetes Beatdown is a race to bring awareness to diabetes within the community and support a tremendous cause. Join Sweet Medical Center in fighting...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FPnc1_0cFqnOZn00

Organic University - 2021

Havre, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3710 Assinniboine Road, Havre, MT 59501

Organic University (Organic U) is offered to beginning farmers and those new-to-organic interested in USDA Organic Certification.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UrPKK_0cFqnOZn00

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Havre, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2015 5th Ave, Havre, MT

GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of lifes most difficult experiences. You dont have to go through the

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23LwTY_0cFqnOZn00

Lights Football vs. Eastern Oregon University

Havre, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 300 13th St W, Havre, MT

The Lights are at home to take on Eastern Oregon University. Kickoff at 1pm at Tilleman Field on the MSU-Northern campus. Contact Information: Phone: (406) 265-3761

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vIZsA_0cFqnOZn00

Sonata Tramontana

Big Sandy, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 254 Johannes Ave, Big Sandy, MT 59520

Carrie Krause, violin, and John Lenti, lute, perform 17th century sonatas.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Havre, MT
Government
City
Chinook, MT
City
Havre, MT
Local
Montana Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Live Events#Rd W#Beatdown#Mt The Lights#Eastern Oregon University
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Havre Digest

Havre Digest

Havre, MT
44
Followers
264
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Havre Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy