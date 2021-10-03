CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thief River Falls, MN

Thief River Falls calendar: Events coming up

Thief River Falls Today
Thief River Falls Today
 6 days ago

(THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN) Thief River Falls has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Thief River Falls area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bfk1l_0cFqnNh400

Alcoholics Anonymous Support Group

Middle River, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 210 Park Ave, Middle River, MN

Closed meetings are for A.A. members only, or for those who have a drinking problem and 'have a desire to stop drinking'. Monday, 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Uht1_0cFqnNh400

26th Annual Marriage Celebration Day

Crookston, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 702 Summit Ave N, Crookston, MN

Bishop Richard E. Pates invites all of the faithful to join him and married couples from across the Diocese of Crookston for the 2021 Marriage Celebration Day on Sunday, October 3rd at the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12YpQw_0cFqnNh400

Bar Bingo at the VFW

Thief River Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Bar Bingo Wednesday-Saturday @ 5 pm Progressive Bingo Thursday Friday @ 5 pm - 10/15/2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dy7jm_0cFqnNh400

Drumming Circle

Thief River Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 105 3rd St E #2005, Thief River Falls, MN

We will be hosting a Drumming Circle at the store! We have several drums, rhythm instruments and singing bowls to use, but if you have a drum, feel free to bring for your use.

Samhain Shenanigans

Thief River Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 105 3rd St E #2005, Thief River Falls, MN

Before there was Halloween, there was Samhain! An ancient day of importance to celebrate the end of the harvest season, the beginning of winter and the thinness of the veil between the spirit...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Government
Thief River Falls Today

Thief River Falls Today

Thief River Falls, MN
ABOUT

With Thief River Falls Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

