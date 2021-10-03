CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spencer, IA

Live events coming up in Spencer

Spencer Times
Spencer Times
 6 days ago

(SPENCER, IA) Spencer is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Spencer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09yesF_0cFqnMoL00

Star Wars Armada

Spencer, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 414 Grand Ave, Spencer, IA

Join us for Star Wars Armada! We have a great following for X-wing here at Game State and the interest in Armada is growing! Armada is similar to X-wing in that some of your favorite characters...

Learn More

X-wing Night!

Spencer, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 414 Grand Ave, Spencer, IA

Welcome, X-wing Players! Bring your best Extended Fleet (all ships, pilots, and upgrades are legal) at a 200 point build! New players are always welcome whether it's to watch and learn or to put...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Yuhm_0cFqnMoL00

Fall Craft and Home Gift Show

Spencer, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 901 11th St SW, Spencer, IA

Fall Craft Show featuring wooden items, hand made jewelry, & hair accessories, books, kitchen items, wax warmers, wine!

Learn More

Magic: Sunday Modern

Spencer, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 414 Grand Ave, Spencer, IA

Bring your best Modern deck (or just one you've been brewing and want to test out) and pit your skills against the other Magic Players in the shop! We start at 1pm pm and usually wrap up at 4pm...

Learn More

WH40K - Iron Reign GT

Spencer, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 414 Grand Ave, Spencer, IA

Welcome to Game State's first Warhammer 40k GT! We're hosting the event and The Renegade Open is doing the tournament organizing as we prepare to run a great two-day event here in Spencer, Iowa...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Grand Ave#Ia Welcome#Extended Fleet#Sun Oct 10#Ia Fall Craft Show#Magic Players
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Spencer, IA
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Spencer Times

Spencer Times

Spencer, IA
52
Followers
268
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Spencer Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy