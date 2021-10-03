Live events coming up in Spencer

(SPENCER, IA) Spencer is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Spencer:

Star Wars Armada Spencer, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 414 Grand Ave, Spencer, IA

Join us for Star Wars Armada! We have a great following for X-wing here at Game State and the interest in Armada is growing! Armada is similar to X-wing in that some of your favorite characters...

X-wing Night! Spencer, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 414 Grand Ave, Spencer, IA

Welcome, X-wing Players! Bring your best Extended Fleet (all ships, pilots, and upgrades are legal) at a 200 point build! New players are always welcome whether it's to watch and learn or to put...

Fall Craft and Home Gift Show Spencer, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 901 11th St SW, Spencer, IA

Fall Craft Show featuring wooden items, hand made jewelry, & hair accessories, books, kitchen items, wax warmers, wine!

Magic: Sunday Modern Spencer, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 414 Grand Ave, Spencer, IA

Bring your best Modern deck (or just one you've been brewing and want to test out) and pit your skills against the other Magic Players in the shop! We start at 1pm pm and usually wrap up at 4pm...

WH40K - Iron Reign GT Spencer, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 414 Grand Ave, Spencer, IA

Welcome to Game State's first Warhammer 40k GT! We're hosting the event and The Renegade Open is doing the tournament organizing as we prepare to run a great two-day event here in Spencer, Iowa...