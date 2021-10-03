Live events on the horizon in Pecos

(PECOS, TX) Pecos is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pecos:

Innovation Lab Orientation: 3D Printers Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 315 S Oak St, Pecos, TX

The Reeves County Library holds weekly orientations to show how to use the 3D printers at the library. You can use the 3D printers to print off many 3-dimensional objects out of plastic, including...

Comedy Duo Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1520 S Cedar St, Pecos, TX

Come out to a night of laughs. Raymond Orta will be coming to Pecos and along with him Mario "Superstar" Salazar. This Comic duo have been selling out shows all over the place, if you missed out...

Children’s Storytime Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 315 S Oak St, Pecos, TX

The Reeves County Library hosts Storytime for pre-Kindergarten children every first Tuesday of the month at 2pm. Drop by!



Birdfest Balmorhea, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 2899 Crd 303,, Balmorhea, TX

Travel the bird grasslands, montane areas and wetlands on private ranches and in the Davis Mountains Preserve searching for Montezuma and scaled quail, mountain chickadee, burrowing owl, winter...

Legal Aid Clinic Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 315 S Oak St, Pecos, TX

Texas Legal Services Center attorneys meet with clients over video chat at monthly legal advice clinics. Attorneys can advise on family law issues. Family law issues involve family relationships —...