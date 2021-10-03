Kodiak events coming up
(KODIAK, AK) Kodiak is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kodiak:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM
Address: 722 Mill Bay Rd, Kodiak, AK
Bears take on the Stars Last regular weekend match for the Bears! Friday C-team will play at 4; JV at 5:30 and Varsity at 7:00. Saturday C-team will play at 10; JV at 11:30 and Varsity will play...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 1713 17th Avenue - no access from Rezanof turn on Bartel & then Lechner Street, Kodiak, AK
Registration premium is $84. Register now and receive your members benefit code
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 2.8 Anton Larsen Rd, Kodiak, AK
KMXT's Annual Run the Rock Marathon, Half Marathon, 10k, and 5k will be October 9th this year! In-person and virtual options are available for all events. Register at...
