CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Storm Lake, IA

What’s up Storm Lake: Local events calendar

Storm Lake News Beat
Storm Lake News Beat
 6 days ago

(STORM LAKE, IA) Storm Lake is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Storm Lake area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gEFBX_0cFqnJAA00

Homecoming 2021: Self-Guided Campus Tours

Storm Lake, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Harold Walter Siebens Forum, 610 W 4th St #973, Storm Lake, IA

See the new Siebens Forum and Library renovations, including the new Lehnus Campus Spirit Store!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XQE1o_0cFqnJAA00

Reception

Aurelia, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 601 Valor Rd, Aurelia, IA

Here is Gayle Miller Brownmiller’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Gayle Miller Brownmiller of Aurelia, Iowa, who...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cmRUO_0cFqnJAA00

Harvest Fest

Fonda, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 104 Main St, Fonda, IA

Harvest Fest hè nant'à Facebook. Per cunnettatti à Harvest Fest, raghjunghji à Facebook oghje.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MwbI0_0cFqnJAA00

Beach Street Boutique at BVRMC

Storm Lake, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1525 W 5th St, Storm Lake, IA

Features all sizes of women's clothing and a portion of sales will be donated to BVRMC Foundation. Traveling boutique will be parked outside The Bistro. Cash, check and credit cards accepted.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yDh22_0cFqnJAA00

Bertram Reserve Hike & Tailgate — Rocking M Farm Store

Linn Grove, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Bertram Reserve Hike & Tailgate by Mary Meloy & Beth Cathcart We will meet at Bertram Reserve parking lot for a tailgate warm-up of Coffee and Bagels and then hike! Directions from Peterson IA: 2...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
Storm Lake, IA
Government
Storm Lake, IA
Obituaries
Local
Iowa Government
City
Fonda, IA
City
Aurelia, IA
City
Storm Lake, IA
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Obituary#Siebens Forum#Sun Oct 10#Bvrmc Foundation#Coffee And Bagels#Peterson Ia
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Storm Lake News Beat

Storm Lake News Beat

Storm Lake, IA
41
Followers
260
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Storm Lake News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy