What’s up Storm Lake: Local events calendar

(STORM LAKE, IA) Storm Lake is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Storm Lake area:

Homecoming 2021: Self-Guided Campus Tours Storm Lake, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Harold Walter Siebens Forum, 610 W 4th St #973, Storm Lake, IA

See the new Siebens Forum and Library renovations, including the new Lehnus Campus Spirit Store!

Reception Aurelia, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 601 Valor Rd, Aurelia, IA

Here is Gayle Miller Brownmiller’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Gayle Miller Brownmiller of Aurelia, Iowa, who...

Harvest Fest Fonda, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 104 Main St, Fonda, IA

Harvest Fest hè nant'à Facebook. Per cunnettatti à Harvest Fest, raghjunghji à Facebook oghje.

Beach Street Boutique at BVRMC Storm Lake, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1525 W 5th St, Storm Lake, IA

Features all sizes of women's clothing and a portion of sales will be donated to BVRMC Foundation. Traveling boutique will be parked outside The Bistro. Cash, check and credit cards accepted.

Bertram Reserve Hike & Tailgate — Rocking M Farm Store Linn Grove, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Bertram Reserve Hike & Tailgate by Mary Meloy & Beth Cathcart We will meet at Bertram Reserve parking lot for a tailgate warm-up of Coffee and Bagels and then hike! Directions from Peterson IA: 2...