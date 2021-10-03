Sealy calendar: Coming events

(SEALY, TX) Sealy is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sealy area:

Texas Hold'em Poker Tournament Sealy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 207 Main St, Sealy, TX

Shop The Shire Vendor Market Brookshire, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 3719 U.S. 90, Brookshire, TX 77423

Shop The Shire Vendor Market runs EVERY Saturday, 9am to 2pm. Stop by to support local vendors. We'd love to see you out at Bloomin 90!

Saddleback Saloon Sealy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 207 Main St, Sealy, TX

Saddleback Saloon at Saddleback Saloon Bar & Grill, 207 Main St, Sealy, United States on Sat Oct 30 2021 at 08:30 pm

Brown Sugar Sealy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 207 Main St, Sealy, TX

Brown Sugar at the Saddleback Saloon Bar & Grill Saturday, October 2, 2021 6:30pm Variety Music $5 Admission Open 11:30am every day for Lunch & Dinner Children & Adults Under 21 welcome until 8pm...

Goat Yoga-rita!!! Brookshire, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:15 PM

Address: 1324 Peach Ridge Rd, Brookshire, TX 77423

Enjoy a playful energetic yoga class with adorable goats, then visit all of the other animals on our farm while you sip a bubbly mimosa!