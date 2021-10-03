CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sealy, TX

Sealy calendar: Coming events

Sealy News Beat
Sealy News Beat
 6 days ago

(SEALY, TX) Sealy is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sealy area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mNT0z_0cFqnHOi00

Texas Hold'em Poker Tournament

Sealy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 207 Main St, Sealy, TX

Texas Hold'em Poker Tournament is on Facebook. To connect with Texas Hold'em Poker Tournament, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qc5xZ_0cFqnHOi00

Shop The Shire Vendor Market

Brookshire, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 3719 U.S. 90, Brookshire, TX 77423

Shop The Shire Vendor Market runs EVERY Saturday, 9am to 2pm. Stop by to support local vendors. We'd love to see you out at Bloomin 90!

Learn More

Saddleback Saloon

Sealy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 207 Main St, Sealy, TX

Saddleback Saloon at Saddleback Saloon Bar & Grill, 207 Main St, Sealy, United States on Sat Oct 30 2021 at 08:30 pm

Learn More

Brown Sugar

Sealy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 207 Main St, Sealy, TX

Brown Sugar at the Saddleback Saloon Bar & Grill Saturday, October 2, 2021 6:30pm Variety Music $5 Admission Open 11:30am every day for Lunch & Dinner Children & Adults Under 21 welcome until 8pm...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vReMb_0cFqnHOi00

Goat Yoga-rita!!!

Brookshire, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:15 PM

Address: 1324 Peach Ridge Rd, Brookshire, TX 77423

Enjoy a playful energetic yoga class with adorable goats, then visit all of the other animals on our farm while you sip a bubbly mimosa!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Sealy, TX
Government
City
Sealy, TX
City
Brookshire, TX
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Hold Em#Tx Saddleback Saloon#Sun Oct 10#Tx Brown Sugar
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Sealy News Beat

Sealy News Beat

Sealy, TX
42
Followers
254
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sealy News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy