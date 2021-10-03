CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingstree, SC

Kingstree calendar: Events coming up

Kingstree News Beat
Kingstree News Beat
 6 days ago

(KINGSTREE, SC) Live events are lining up on the Kingstree calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kingstree area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cfwlL_0cFqnGVz00

Karaoke at Green Frog

Lake City, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 118 E Main St, Lake City, SC

Come out and enjoy live entertainment from Big Dawg DJ Services Friday!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10v3JD_0cFqnGVz00

Edibles of the Landscape

Lake City, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 100 NEW ZION RD, LAKE CITY, SC 29560

If you have ever thought of creating a new landscape design for your yard, edible landscaping is a fulfilling project

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=135FqZ_0cFqnGVz00

Williamsburg Baptist Church-Kingstree,Sc

Kingstree, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Williamsburg Baptist Church-Kingstree,Sc is on Facebook. To connect with Williamsburg Baptist Church-Kingstree,Sc, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0invFe_0cFqnGVz00

The LacePrint Hands On Masterclass

Kingstree, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

This Class Is For Seasoned Professionals That Would Like To Take Their Craft To The Next Level. The Deposit Is $300 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SNcWk_0cFqnGVz00

Monsters in the Boondocks Film Festival

Kingstree, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 16 The Twins Road, Kingstree, SC 29556

Monsters in the Boondocks Film Festival at Millwood General Store in Kingstree, South Carolina.

