Craig calendar: What's coming up

These events are coming up in the Craig area:

Tasting with Storm Peak Brewing Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1111 W Victory Way #135, Craig, CO

Come down and have a fun evening with Tom from Storm Peak. Try some of their deliciousness! Jamerican Joe will be here with his nummy BBQ as well!

Pivot Your Business Online Craig, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 775 Yampa Ave, Craig, CO

Learn to use the power of the internet for communicating with your clients. Scheduling, reservations, payment and customer service and more About this Event This workshop will present strategies...

Mod Vaude - A Beautiful Nightmare - 1st Saturday Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 600 Lincoln Avenue, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

After seeing a young lady fall asleep in class, a dream world filled with Comedy, Burlesque, Aerial Arts, and Dancing unfolds.

Parks & Recreation — Town of Hayden Colorado Hayden, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

The Parks & Recreation Board meets the fourth Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at Hayden Center and the public is invited to attend. If you would like to be on the agenda or have an idea for an...

Women United Sip & Paint Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1001 13th Street, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

Join us as we sip beverages and paint lead by artist, Janet Brady. This is a fundraiser for Storywalk. Choose either 10/27 or 10/28