Craig, CO

Craig calendar: What's coming up

Craig Today
Craig Today
 6 days ago

(CRAIG, CO) Craig is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Craig area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44l6tb_0cFqnFdG00

Tasting with Storm Peak Brewing

Craig, CO

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1111 W Victory Way #135, Craig, CO

Come down and have a fun evening with Tom from Storm Peak. Try some of their deliciousness! Jamerican Joe will be here with his nummy BBQ as well!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6GwZ_0cFqnFdG00

Pivot Your Business Online

Craig, CO

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 775 Yampa Ave, Craig, CO

Learn to use the power of the internet for communicating with your clients. Scheduling, reservations, payment and customer service and more About this Event This workshop will present strategies...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eFg91_0cFqnFdG00

Mod Vaude - A Beautiful Nightmare - 1st Saturday

Steamboat Springs, CO

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 600 Lincoln Avenue, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

After seeing a young lady fall asleep in class, a dream world filled with Comedy, Burlesque, Aerial Arts, and Dancing unfolds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Gunz_0cFqnFdG00

Parks & Recreation — Town of Hayden Colorado

Hayden, CO

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

The Parks & Recreation Board meets the fourth Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at Hayden Center and the public is invited to attend. If you would like to be on the agenda or have an idea for an...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZZz7_0cFqnFdG00

Women United Sip & Paint

Steamboat Springs, CO

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1001 13th Street, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

Join us as we sip beverages and paint lead by artist, Janet Brady. This is a fundraiser for Storywalk. Choose either 10/27 or 10/28

ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Craig Today

Craig Today

Craig, CO
ABOUT

With Craig Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

